Backbone PLM a Finalist for a Colorado Technology Association APEX Award

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backbone PLM announced its nomination as a finalist in the APEX Awards, hosted by the Colorado Technology Association. The 21st annual APEX Awards recognize the individuals and companies, such as Backbone, who are leading the way for Colorado tech and providing an innovative product or service to drive the marketplace forward. This year's award features Backbone PLM in the Company of the Year category, highlighting the brand's performance, leadership, and technical innovation, as well as community involvement and corporate responsibility.

Backbone PLM is a cloud-based product lifecycle management (PLM) platform that empowers brands to make products smarter, faster, and at scale. Providing a centralized, easy-to-use system for consumer goods brands and the Direct to Consumer (D2C) market, Backbone houses product, component, design, and production data for fashion, apparel, footwear, outdoor, home goods, and accessories companies.

Backbone's practical approach to innovation has propelled its user growth. In 2021, Backbone helped customers centralize product information and increase speed to market, bringing products from design to development 44% faster and reducing manual data entry by 40%.

According to Backbone CEO, Jeff Fedor, the organization is, "streamlining product development, driving collaboration, and expanding profitability for every brand customer — and we're always looking for ways to uplift the local tech scene in Colorado."

Leaders across Colorado tech will connect, exchange ideas, and speak to the emerging trends that shape our industry and affect our communities. This year's theme, Tech For Good, highlights the power of technology in removing friction, accelerating change, and improving well-being. The event includes powerful keynotes, dynamic panels, and plenty of networking opportunities.

The shortlist is now available, and the judging period is underway. Award winners will be announced at the 2022 Colorado Tech Summit + APEX Awards on Thursday, February 24, in Denver, Colorado.

"The entire Backbone organization gratefully accepts this award nomination to remind ourselves of the impact we can have on our Colorado tech community," said Fedor. "We are proud to contribute to thriving businesses across the country, and we are honored to stand as thought leaders in both our community and our industry."

View the complete shortlist and discover more about the APEX Awards online:

Website: https://coloradotechnology.org/apex-awards/

Twitter: @ColoTechAsn

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/colorado-technology-association?trk=biz-companies-cym

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ColoradoTechnologyAssociation/

Instagram: @coloradotechnologyassociation

Backbone PLM

From its headquarters in Boulder, CO, Backbone PLM provides the platform that empowers brands to innovate, design, and develop products at digital speed. Working alongside the most renowned names in fashion and apparel, Backbone's product lifecycle management (PLM) software delivers first-class sampling, image sourcing, product development, and reporting tailored for consumer industries in high demand. Backbone provides a simple, innovative user interface to help emerging brands grow their business and develop new products smarter, faster, and at scale.

Contact Details: Backbone PLM

Alaina Bravo — VP of Marketing

https://backboneplm.com

marketing@backboneplm.com

Related Images











Image 1: Colorado Tech Association APEX Awards





Backbone PLM an APEX Award finalist









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment