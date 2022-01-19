Nabati Plant Eggz™ and Nabati Cheeze Now Available at The Grocery Outlet in California

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabati Foods Global Inc. ( CSE: MEAL ) ( FSE:7UW ) (“Nabati Foods” or the “Company”), a plant-based food technology company offering whole, natural, plant-based foods for health conscious consumers, is announcing that Nabati Plant Eggz™, its proprietary, plant-based liquid egg alternative and Nabati Cheeze are now for sale in 189 The Grocery Outlet locations across California.



The Grocery Outlet has supplied customers, retailers, and distributors for over 20 years with a wide range of high quality, competitively priced products.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with The Grocery Outlet to expand access for our customer base in the California market,” said Nabati Foods Interim CEO, Michael Aucoin.

Nabati Plant Eggz™ is the only plant-based liquid egg alternative made by a Canadian company, and the only plant-based liquid egg alternative that is free of both soy and gluten. It offers the same consistency, taste, and texture as a traditional chicken egg, but is made using lupin and pea protein. It is sold in liquid form in 355ml bottles. Each serving of Nabati Plant Eggz™ has just 100 calories, with six grams of protein, two grams of fibre, and no cholesterol. The product is also high in vitamin a, vitamin e, riboflavin, niacin, vitamin b12, and pantothenic acid. Nabati Cheeze Shreds are sold in 320 gram (11.28 ounce) packages. Each ¼ cup serving has only 70 calories, is low in sodium, and has zero cholesterol or sugar.

All Nabati Foods products are kosher, vegan, egg-free, dairy-free, gluten-free, and non-GMO.

Find Nabati Foods products at a location near you here: https://www.nabati.ca/a/store-locator

DTC Eligibility

The Company is also pleased to share that its OTCPK listed common shares under the symbol MEALF are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States.

The DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered "DTC eligible." This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms by coming into compliance with their requirements.

About Nabati Foods Global Inc.

Nabati Foods Global Inc. is the owner of Nabati Foods Inc. (“Nabati Foods”), a family-founded food technology company offering whole, natural, plant-based, gluten, and soy-free foods for health-conscious consumers. Nabati Foods was founded in 2014 and has four signature product lines including dairy-free cheesecakes, cheese alternatives, plant-based meats, and a plant-based liquid egg alternative. Nabati Foods products are distributed throughout Canada, the U.S., and internationally through eCommerce, grocery, foodservice, and industrial channels. Learn more: https://invest.nabatifoods.com/

