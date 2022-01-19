KERV Interactive Appoints Michael Fleischman as Chief Financial Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KERV Interactive, a digital advertising platform, announced it has expanded their leadership team by welcoming seasoned C-suite executive, Michael Fleischman as Chief Financial Officer.



“We are pleased to have a CFO of Michael’s caliber join the KERV team, he is a welcome asset to our rapidly expanding business," said Gary Mittman, CEO of KERV.

Michael, who has an accomplished career working in Corporate Finance and Strategic Planning for Public and Private companies, will be instrumental in advancing the company’s growth-focused initiatives. As KERV continues to aggressively scale, Michael will oversee KERV’s accounting, financial planning and capital raising activities.

Prior to joining KERV, Michael served as CFO of the Digital Remedy for more than ten years, leading key initiatives to enhance the strategic positions of the organization. Before that, Michael served as SVP of Corporate Finance and Strategic Planning for Cablevision and Rainbow Media Holdings, where he was an instrumental member in the launch and management of multiple cable networks. Currently, Michael serves as an Executive in Residence with Progress Partners, an Investment Banking Firm that also manages a successful venture fund.

“I am excited to join such a passionate and experienced leadership team,” said Michael. “I look forward to working closely with the entire leadership team to guide this award-winning organization to continued success.”

For more information on KERV, visit https://kervit.com/ .

About KERV Interactive

Austin-based KERV is a digital advertising platform built on patented technology to create shoppable and immersive experiences within video. Using machine learning techniques and AI to drive speed and precision, only KERV's technology recognizes depth, dimension, and objects in a video in real-time more accurately than the human eye. The platform’s ability to make shoppable video has shown to be successful across the web, mobile, social and CTV. Only KERV delivers a truly unique shopping experience for consumers and brands.