CloudBolt Expands C-Suite with Appointment of Brendan Dolan as Chief Financial Officer

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudBolt Software , the leader in automating, optimizing, and governing hybrid cloud, multi-tool environments for global enterprises, today announced that Brendan Dolan has joined the company as its new chief financial officer. Dolan will oversee the company’s accounting, legal, and finance teams while managing the organizational dynamics of rapid growth and expansion.



A proven leader and change agent, Dolan has over 20 years of experience with high-growth SaaS companies, managing everything from M&A to operations and compliance. Previously, Dolan served as CFO of CloudCheckr (acquired by NetApp), Viventium, and CapitalIQ (acquired by S&P Global). He brings both a functional and C-Suite perspective to a rapidly growing global company.

“Brendan’s experience in high-growth companies and more specifically in this expanding space adds a depth of perspective that will further accelerate success for our customers, partners and the company,” said CloudBolt Chief Executive Officer Jeff Kukowski. “His expertise in handling rapidly scaling organizations, building a culture of empowerment, and driving accountability at all levels will be invaluable.”

CloudBolt has experienced historic growth and geographical expansion over the last few years and has significantly strengthened its global footprint in EMEA and APAC, with 30% of CloudBolt customers now located outside the United States. CloudBolt is among a select few companies to have been named to Deloitte’s T echnology Fast 500 list three years in a row. And for the second year in a row, Inc. magazine placed CloudBolt on its Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.

“What excites me about CloudBolt is the abundance of opportunity in a market that is still maturing,” said Dolan. “Hybrid cloud is rapidly evolving and becoming exponentially more complex. Enterprises need to bring order to the chaos across all of their cloud-related automation initiatives. CloudBolt is uniquely equipped to help the world’s most cloud-forward enterprises accelerate and transform.”

Dolan holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a BBA in Accounting from Iona College.

About CloudBolt Software

CloudBolt helps companies automate easily, optimize continuously, and govern at scale in hybrid and multi-cloud, multi-tool environments. Pulling together islands of automation, our framework helps unify disparate capabilities for DevOps, ITOps, FinOps, and SecOps. Backed by Insight Partners, CloudBolt has won numerous awards and has repeatedly been recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies on the Deloitte Fast 500 and the Inc. 5000 lists. For more information, visit www.cloudbolt.io .

Media Contact:

Emilie Jurion

Scratch Marketing + Media for CloudBolt Software

Emilie@scratchmm.com