Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Declares Class A & Preferred Share Dividend

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annualized) and $0.05417 for each Preferred share ($0.650 annualized). Distributions are payable February 10, 2022 to shareholders on record as at January 31, 2022.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $7.55 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $9.85 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $17.40 per unit.

The Company invests in a portfolio of four publicly traded Canadian life insurance companies as follows: Great-West Lifeco Inc., Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc., Manulife Financial Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc.

Distribution Details Class A Share (LFE) $0.10000 Preferred Share (LFE.PR.B) $0.05417 Record Date: January 31, 2022 Payable Date: February 10, 2022





Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372

Local: 416-304-4443

www.lifesplit.com

info@quadravest.com