Parexel Named 2022 Catalyst Award Winner

BOSTON, and DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parexel, a leading global clinical research organization (CRO) focused on development and delivery of innovative new therapies to advance patient health, today was named a 2022 Catalyst Award winner by the global nonprofit organization Catalyst. Parexel was recognized for its Leveraging Gender Partnership to Advance Women in Leadership initiative that has evolved the company culture to one where women have the right resources and training to succeed.



“It is an honor to receive this prestigious award reflecting the importance of women in leadership,” said Jamie Macdonald, CEO of Parexel. “This recognition is a testament to the commitment Parexel has made to diversity in everything we do. From diversity of patients in our clinical trials to our hiring practices, to diversity in our Board, we are committed to fair and inclusive practices across every aspect of our global organization.”

Catalyst is supported by many of the world’s most powerful CEOs and leading companies to help build workplaces that work for women. The annual Catalyst award recognizes companies for “accelerating opportunities for women and increasing women’s representation and inclusion across intersections of identity within their organizations.”

Parexel’s representation of women globally among senior leadership ranks has increased across each job-band level between 2014 and 2021. Particularly noteworthy are the increases at the senior vice-president level from 13.3% to 38.8% and from 32.3% to 50.3% at the vice-president level during this timeframe. In addition, in the United States, representation of women of color in Parexel’s workforce increased across several job levels, including an increase from 0% to 10% at the SVP level and 3.3% to 14.8% at the VP level. Parexel’s new board is comprised of 57% women and 29% women of color.

“Our gender equity initiative is a multipronged effort to develop women leaders,” said Aida Sabo, Vice President and Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for Parexel. “Our focus is on creating a culture where everyone is valued, respected and supported and the Catalyst Award recognition is an affirmation of those efforts.”

Parexel will be honored at the Catalyst Awards Conference March 17, 2022, in New York City. The theme for this year’s Catalyst Awards is “The Great Reimagining: Making Work Work for Women.”

About Parexel

