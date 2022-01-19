Grand Opening of Fresh New Food Lion in Mallard Creek

SALISBURY, N.C., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neighbors in the Mallard Creek community in Charlotte, NC, now have a new Food Lion to nourish their families. The new store, located at 2201 West W. T. Harris Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28269, is open daily from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m.



“I’m ecstatic to open the newest Food Lion store in Mallard Creek,” Branden Goetsch, Store Manager of the new Mallard Creek Food Lion. “I love being part of the Charlotte community and feel a special connection to this part of town specifically having previously led the Food Lion on N. Tryon St. My team and I look forward to introducing neighbors to their store and helping them nourish their families.”

The new store features an extensive product assortment, including hand-battered fried chicken, a self-service hot food bar, in-store fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, and a wide variety of affordable and easy “grab-and-go” options to help make any meal easier. Customers have a large selection of organic, gluten-free and plant-based items to choose from, including Nature’s Promise-brand items, which are Food Lion’s affordable brand of wholesome and organic products made with no artificial flavors, preservatives or synthetic colors.

To make shopping easier for customers, the store offers self-checkout lanes and the Food Lion To Go grocery pick up service, which allows customers to place an order with the click of a button while experiencing the same low prices and fresh food items they receive in the store.

The store is proud to also offer a wide variety of great local offerings, such as freshly brewed craft beers from many of the areas local craft breweries; premium pimento cheese made by Charlotte’s-own Trade & Tryon; and great local produce from Patterson Farms in China Grove, NC. A list of additional North Carolina-based suppliers that may be featured in the store can be found here.

Furthering Food Lion’s commitment to sustainability, the store features energy-efficient overhead LED lighting. Food Lion is the only retailer in the country to receive the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy for 20 consecutive years.

In another commitment to the Mallard Creek community, Food Lion donated 10,000 meals each to Hope Street Food Pantry, Faith CME Church Food Ministry and the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer’s hunger relief initiative. All three organizations are located near the store and will also regularly collect food from the store to distribute to neighbors in need through Food Lion Feeds’ industry-leading food rescue program, in which food safe for human consumption is donated to a local feeding agency before the food spoils. Food Lion Feeds has donated more than 900 million meals to neighbors in need since 2014.

About Food Lion

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 82,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 900 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com or job applicants may visit www.foodlion.com/careers .

CONTACTS: Food Lion Media Relations

704-245-3317

publicrelationsteam@foodlion.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7154d5cd-a119-4446-8927-0d9225ebb8f7

