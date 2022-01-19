Peak Technologies Expands Partnership With B2M Solutions

ATLANTA, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2M Solutions today announced an expansion of its commercial partnership with Peak Technologies to bundle Elemez as part of the company's new Peak Mobile Insights managed service offering for enterprise customers.

"Peak Technologies is a leading provider of managed services for enterprise mobility," says Gary Lee, Chief Revenue Officer at B2M Solutions. "We are pleased to support them in their growth plans which include leveraging Elemez's real-time intelligence on the health and usage of mobile devices and apps to provide proactive intelligence for their customers."

Elemez provides the real-time intelligence needed for enterprise customers to:

Detect unusual behaviors and anomalies in mobile devices and applications

Spot underused/overused mobile devices, apps, and data plans

Quickly determine the overall health of all devices or groups of devices

Spot potentially lost or stolen devices

"Peak quickly recognized the increasing trend from our enterprise customers for better real-time intelligence on critical mobile devices and apps," says Tim Wills, Chief Marketing Officer at Peak Technologies. "Leveraging the market-leading Elemez offering into our Peak Mobile Insights platform ensures Peak's managed services customers have a web-based portal to provide critical, real-time, actionable insights on device health and usage."

About B2M Solutions:

B2M Solutions™ is a global software company dramatically improving how enterprise mobility is operated and managed. The company's flagship product, Elemez™, provides real-time actionable analytics and operational intelligence for enterprise mobile devices and applications. Unlike traditional enterprise mobile software management tools used for MDM, EMM, and UEM, Elemez proactively identifies, isolates, and predicts issues to help enterprises prevent and avoid problems, improve enterprise mobility's performance and lower the True Cost of Ownership™ of mobility.

Founded in 2002, B2M is a privately held company based in Abingdon, U.K., with North American operations in Atlanta, Ga., USA. For additional information, visit www.b2msolutions.com.

About Peak Technologies:

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Peak Technologies is a leading full life-cycle system integrator of digital supply chain, retail and mobile workforce solutions. With over 35 years of supply chain, field mobility and retail services expertise, Peak Technologies has an insider's perspective of the market: its origins, participants, and dynamic forces of change. With extensive application experience across industry segments, Peak Technologies is able to provide objective consultancy on business processes, software, hardware, as well as turn-key solutions for equipment repair, life cycle support, technology, vertical/application and business services. For more information, please visit www.peaktech.com.

