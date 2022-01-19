CryptoWorldCon Will Turn Miami Into the Epicenter of the Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Community in April 2022

MIAMI, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moonwalker USA INC. announces their event CryptoWorldCon (CWC) 2022, the mega-conference/trade show of the year for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies focused on cutting-edge schemes and trends in the blockchain market, will be held at one of Miami's most prominent and renowned venues the James L. Knight Center, on April 1 & 2, 2022. This event comprises high-profile individuals, companies, investors, and organizations that will create an international impact, converting Miami into the epicenter of the blockchain and cryptocurrency community.

Partnering with world-class speakers from around the globe, such as:

Jordan Belfort - "The Wolf of Wall Street"

Carmelo Millian - Founder of Polkacity

Kristina Lucrezia Cornèr - "Editor-in-Chief of Cointelegraph"

Jaime Rogozinski - founder of WallStreetBets

Priya Guliani - UK President of the Government Blockchain Association (GBA)

Lior Lamesh - CEO & Co-Founder, GK8

Natasha Paracha - Founder of School Coin

Jesus Rodriguez - CEO and co-founder of IntoTheBlock

Bethany Slomski - Partner and General Counsel for Cheeky Marlin Industries

Shiv Aggarwal - founder and CEO of EarthId

Pradeep Goel - CEO of Solve Care

Karisa Winett - Chief of Staff for NFT Genius

Juliet Alcoba - Trademark Attorney

Ruben Alcoba - Registered Patent Attorney

As well as many more local and international speakers that will add an epic value to CWC, creating a positive impact on the community. Creating a game-changing experience, the entire event is going to be filled with entertaining activities that will further improve the knowledge and network experience of the Attendees. CryptoworldCon presents a careful selection of speakers designed to spice up the CWC discussion panels, making the entire event a very engaging interaction with a variety of value-added strategies, opportunities, and mentoring for the attendees.

A representative of Moonwalker USA INC., responsible for the organization of CryptoWorldCon, shared with us that "One of the main goals is to bring together enterprises, startups, entrepreneurs, developers, investors, and media from all over the world to talk about blockchain and cryptocurrency under one roof for a two-day event, where all key industries that are set to be disrupted the most by blockchain technology are explored, providing the opportunity to learn firsthand from the people that are the real game-changers in the world, like the lineup of world-class speakers that have confirmed so far their participation for CWC, and would like to take this opportunity to formally invite Elon Musk, founder of Tesla INC.; Binance founder Changpeng Zhao; Richard Brandson, founder of Virgin; as well as Vitalik Buterin, Founder of Etherum; Brian Armstrong, founder of Coinbase; Jesse Powell, founder of Kraken; Winklevoss twins, founders of Gemini, to join us in Miami on April 1 & 2 of next year for the CryptoWorldCon event. I believe that I can speak for all when I say that having the opportunity to listen to them firsthand sharing their thoughts on Cryptocurrency and Blockchain would be wonderful and enlightening."

CryptoWorldCon is the go-to event of 2022, and for startups looking for investors and strategic partners, this is the place to be. Don't miss the opportunity to be present and participate in the most important blockchain & cryptocurrency event of the year. Be part of the game-changing community that is creating a social and economic impact in the world.

For more information regarding this event please go to their website www.cryptoworldcon.com

Media Company: Moonwalker USA INC. / Source CryptoWorldcon

Media Name: Pedro Pascal / Hexmentor

Media Phone: 305.506.0800

Media Email: mail@cryptoworldcon.com

Media URL: www.cryptoworldcon.com

