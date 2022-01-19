Edmentum Adds Kevin Briody as First-Ever Chief Marketing Officer

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edmentum, Inc., a global education leader in virtual education technology and online learning solutions, today announced the appointment of Kevin Briody as the organization's first-ever chief marketing officer (CMO). Briody brings more than 25 years of experience driving innovation and impact for leading technology corporations, nonprofits and marketing agencies.

Among his responsibilities as CMO, Briody will spearhead Edmentum's brand evolution, communications, product and field marketing, demand marketing, and event programming. The experienced marketing executive will play an essential role in executing Edmentum's strategic brand vision while driving an innovative marketing approach for the growing company.

"Adding Kevin to our executive leadership team - at this point in Edmentum's trajectory - is absolutely intentional," Edmentum President and CEO Jamie Candee said. "In the past year, we've made strategic acquisitions, expanded our team, and broadened our products to make virtual learning accessible and successful for students, families and educators around the world. Kevin's expertise will be transformative in amplifying our vision and propelling the brand forward. We're thrilled to welcome him to the team."

Prior to joining Edmentum, Briody served as vice president of global marketing at the Center for Creative Leadership in Greensboro, N.C. He also held several marketing leadership roles at the Microsoft Corporation before transitioning to agency work.

"I'm honored to pioneer this role at Edmentum and help elevate a brand with such a unique and compelling story," said Briody. "Throughout my career, I've developed a passion for sharing powerful brand stories in meaningful ways - especially for purpose-driven organizations like Edmentum. Together, we'll lead important conversations about how to better support educators and make education more accessible and impactful for all."

Briody earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Oregon and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Washington. As a member of Edmentum's executive leadership team, he will report directly to Candee.

About Edmentum

Edmentum, Inc. is committed to making it easier for educators to individualize learning for every student through simple technology, high-quality content, and actionable data. Edmentum's innovation-based robust learning solutions blend technology with individual teaching approaches. Edmentum is committed to being educators' most trusted partner in creating successful student outcomes everywhere learning occurs. For 60 years, Edmentum solutions have supported educators and students in more than 40,000 schools nationwide. For more information, visit edmentum.com.

