Springfield Clinic Partners With Cedar to Improve Patients' Digital Consumer Experience

NEW YORK & SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Springfield Clinic, the second largest multispecialty clinic in Illinois, and Cedar, a market-leading healthcare financial technology platform built for today's consumers, announced a partnership to transform patients' financial experience from co-pay to bill. The implementation of Cedar's solution is an integral part of Springfield Clinic's commitment to creating a cohesive digital engagement strategy for all patient interactions with their more than 600 providers of primary and specialty healthcare.

"We are committed to making a seamless digital patient journey synonymous with the 'Springfield Clinic Experience,'" says Jack O'Hara, Chief Information Officer at Springfield Clinic. "Cedar's financial technology platform is the perfect complement to our digital front door strategy, which seeks to improve patient efficiency and accuracy of data while reducing administrative tasks for staff, empowering them to do more of what they do best: care for patients. Patient financial experiences can be notoriously frustrating, and we want to provide a superior and personalized digital experience across the healthcare journey."

Cedar provides a complete and modern consumer engagement platform for patient interaction with their healthcare provider. Starting with pre-registration and following the patient through billing, Cedar will enable Springfield Clinic to deliver a seamless and simplified path that eliminates friction for patients navigating the financial journey with consumer-centric design and personalized experiences.

"Making a process digital doesn't necessarily equate to making it better—what differentiates delightful experiences from mediocre ones comes down to personalization and meeting the patient where they are," says Florian Otto, CEO and co-founder of Cedar. "We look forward to partnering with Springfield Clinic on their journey to truly transform their patients' digital experience and are honored that Cedar's platform will play such an integral role."

About Springfield Clinic, LLP

Springfield Clinic is a forward-thinking, physician-led multispecialty medical group devoted to providing the highest quality healthcare to its patients. More than 600 physicians and advanced practitioners deliver care in approximately 80 medical specialties and sub-specialties serving more than 20 counties, reaching more than 500,000 patients in the greater central Illinois area. As one of the largest private multispecialty medical clinics in the state, Springfield Clinic currently employs over 3,200 clinical and administrative staff members who are committed to improving health, providing value and serving the community. For more information, visit us online at www.SpringfieldClinic.com.

About Cedar

Cedar's mission is to empower us all to easily and affordably pursue the care we need. As the only complete solution to address all of the challenges consumers face when paying for healthcare, Cedar enables a better and more transparent financial experience. Since 2016, Cedar has provided a smarter, more efficient way for hospitals, health systems and medical groups to manage the patient payment ecosystem and create a personalized financial experience while also dramatically improving billing operations. To learn more, visit www.cedar.com.

Contact

For Springfield Clinic

Zach Kerker

Senior Director of Brand and Experience

zkerker@springfieldclinic.com

For Cedar

Jenny Fiegoli

PR & Communications Manager

jenny@cedar.com

