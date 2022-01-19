Physician Growth Partners Advises Digestive Disease Consultants in a Partnership With One GI

CHICAGO, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physician Growth Partners ("PGP") is proud to have advised Digestive Disease Consultants ("DDC" or "the Practice") in a transaction with One GI, a private equity portfolio company of Webster Equity Partners. This transaction serves as One GI's entry point into Northern Ohio and will significantly further the foundation already built in the state.

Led by Dr. Fadi Bashour, Dr. Richie Del Rio, Dr. Maya Merheb, Dr. Dave Myers, & Dr. Bipin Sharma, DDC is the leading gastroenterology practice within the Northern Ohio market. With three practice locations and a state-of-the-art laboratory & endoscopy center, Digestive Disease Consultants is capable of delivering services for all gastroenterological needs.

DDC will utilize the One GI partnership for back-office support, to build upon their ancillary service offering, and further develop their geographic footprint, both locally and in adjacent markets. Additionally, DDC will look to leverage the partnership to bolster its exceptional reputation within the broader Cleveland community and beyond.

Physician Growth Partners served as the exclusive transaction advisor to Digestive Disease Consultants.

Dr. Fadi Bashour, a DDC shareholder, noted, "PGP has proved to be a tremendous resource to us, and in many ways a partner. Their tremendous energy, focus on the goal at hand, desire to deliver, and unrelenting drive to achieve, while simultaneously being constantly available and attentive to us put them in a unique class of professionals in our eyes. Our experience working with PGP has been beyond positive. We would certainly hire them again in a heartbeat if we had another opportunity for a partnership down the road."

Michael Kroin, Managing Partner, concluded, "It was fantastic to work with the first-class team at DDC and to achieve such an exceptional outcome in a partnership with One GI. It was clear from the outset that DDC's incredible physician team and extraordinary reputation would drive significant interest in the market, and we saw some of the largest national players come to the table. We look forward to watching the DDC team achieve their growth plans while continuing to provide outstanding gastroenterological care to a growing number of patients across the state of Ohio."

About Physician Growth Partners

Physician Growth Partners is the leading healthcare transaction advisory firm dedicated to representing founder-led physician groups in transactions with private equity. For more information, please visit physiciangrowthpartners.com.

