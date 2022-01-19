Ambient.ai Emerges from Stealth, Introduces Computer Vision Intelligence Platform for Physical Security Industry

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambient.ai today emerged from stealth to introduce the first computer vision intelligence platform. The company has raised $52 million in venture funding led by a16z and launches with five of the largest US tech companies by market capitalization and multiple Fortune 500 customers across a variety of other industries. Already, large enterprises, schools, and museums use Ambient.ai to secure property, people, and assets from today’s most harrowing physical security threats.



With physical security incidents on the rise amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, and physical security organizations left under-resourced, the launch of Ambient.ai comes at a time of critical need across enterprises. Physical security today is primarily a reactive process in which accidents, break-ins, assaults, and beyond are identified and investigated only after they have occurred. Despite having thousands of cameras – if not more – deployed to surveil their property, enterprises have been relegated to a reactive posture. At the root of this issue is camera chaos – the flood of video streams security professionals are tasked with monitoring to no avail. With no realistic capability of ingesting and understanding the goings-on across their campuses, security teams are left ill-equipped to quickly and effectively respond to real-time threats.

Ambient.ai changes the stakes, processing and analyzing these video feeds at scale to automatically identify security incidents of any enterprise, or organization’s campus. In current production implementations, Ambient.ai reduces false alarms by 99% while alerting customers to more than 200 dispatch-worthy incidents each week that once required significant human intervention.

“To date, video analytics solutions detect motion and identify objects but fail to improve security operations because they cannot understand the context of human behaviors in a scene, severely limiting the capabilities of these analytics to generate situational awareness. This poses a barrier to automation and has resulted in a purely reactive approach to physical security,” said Shikhar Shrestha, co-founder and CEO of Ambient.ai. “Today, we’re introducing computer vision intelligence to the world, unlocking near human-level visual perception with a context-aware understanding of scenarios. This technology allows organizations to identify potential incidents before they happen and dispatch security professionals in real time. Our breakthrough computer vision intelligence platform will forever change how security operation centers process and analyze video data, transforming their operations to prevent incidents before they happen.”

Founded in 2017 by CEO Shikhar Shrestha and CTO Vikesh Khanna, Ambient.ai has spent the past four years researching, developing, and testing AI techniques that push the boundaries of computer vision. As a result, the company has pioneered a new category of software called computer vision intelligence (CVI), which goes far beyond the capabilities of motion and deep learning video analytics. CVI can analyze and contextualize information, historical patterns, and real-time activities to automatically understand human behavior, and detect real-time threats. Layered onto existing camera hardware, the Ambient.ai platform applies CVI with near human-level perception to unlock real-time risk alerts, graph-based forensic search, immediate mobile dispatch, and operational dashboards that enable 10X faster response times than traditional manual methods.

“Physical security is often overlooked in today's digital world,” said Martin Casado, General Partner at a16z. “Ambient.ai is transforming the way we view physical security through cutting-edge computer vision intelligence. Enterprise security operations can use Ambient.ai's platform to monitor and protect their environments from more than 100 proprietary threat signatures, and will automatically be notified of any suspicious activity.”

The Ambient.ai Platform is capable of addressing hundreds of physical security threats and incidents immediately upon deployment to any video surveillance system. Powered by the Ambient.ai Context Graph﻿﻿™, the platform monitors and connects three risk factors: the context of the location, the movements that create behavior signatures, and the type of objects interacting in a scene. These three factors are critical in calculating risk, triggering proactive risk alerts, and dispatching security personnel the moment a potential incident is identified. To continuously strengthen performance, Ambient.ai utilizes human-in-the-loop feedback to train threat signatures and ensure accuracy in threat detection and automated response.

To learn more about Ambient.ai, the Ambient.ai platform, and computer vision intelligence, please visit Ambient.ai .

About Ambient.ai

Ambient.ai is a computer vision intelligence company transforming enterprise security operations to prevent security incidents before they happen. The Ambient.ai platform applies AI and computer vision intelligence to existing sensor and camera infrastructure to deliver continuous physical security monitoring and automate the immediate dispatch of human resources. Ambient.ai is the first platform that goes beyond basic motion detection and image recognition to achieve near-human perception with automated situational context. To learn more about Ambient.ai and computer vision intelligence, visit Ambient.ai.

Media Contact

LaunchSquad for Ambient.ai

ambient@launchsquad.com