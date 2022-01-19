Fortinet Recognized by Glassdoor as One of the Best Places to Work in Canada for 2022

BURNABY, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Michael Xie, Founder, President and CTO at Fortinet

“We are proud to once again be included in Glassdoor's Best Places to Work list in Canada. We are committed to a culture of innovation focused on openness and teamwork to enable our employees to learn and build long-term careers in cybersecurity and at Fortinet. We owe this recognition to our employees, they are vital to the growth and success of the company.”

News Summary

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced it has been honored with a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award, recognizing the Best Places to Work in Canada in 2022. The program is based entirely on the input of employees who voluntarily provide feedback on their workplace experience and companies on Glassdoor, one of the world’s largest job and recruiting sites.

Winners are ranked based on their overall rating achieved during the past year through Glassdoor’s employee reviews covering career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management and work-life balance. Fortinet currently has an overall 4.2 rating from 1,400+ reviews. This is the second time Fortinet has been on the list since 2019, moving from number eight to number seven in the Canada-wide list.

View the full list of Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work in Canada for 2022, which features winning employers hiring across a range of industries, including technology, finance, government, telecommunications, travel & tourism and more.

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) makes possible a digital world that we can always trust through its mission to protect people, devices, and data everywhere. This is why the world’s largest enterprises, service providers, and government organizations choose Fortinet to securely accelerate their digital journey. The Fortinet Security Fabric platform delivers broad, integrated, and automated protections across the entire digital attack surface, securing critical devices, data, applications, and connections from the data center to the cloud to the home office. Ranking #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide, more than 550,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. And the Fortinet NSE Training Institute, an initiative of Fortinet’s Training Advancement Agenda (TAA), provides one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry to make cyber training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com , the Fortinet Blog , or FortiGuard Labs .

