Roberts & Ryan Investments Inc., a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned (SDVO) Broker-Dealer, is Pleased to Welcome Tom Mohen as Their Latest Appointment to the Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tom Mohen joins Roberts & Ryan's Advisory Board as a seasoned business and legal veteran, having represented individuals, businesses, and government units as counsellor and trusted strategic advisor. Tom has worked across a diverse range of industries for Fortune 500 companies, large financial institutions, middle market leaders, service organizations, and community icons, resulting in extensive domestic and international transaction expertise.

During his 40-plus-year career as a sought-after attorney and strategic advisor, Tom founded and ran two law firms and served as a partner in two other firms, during which time he was admitted to and successfully argued domestic and international transactional and regulatory matters before the U.S. Supreme Court, the U.S. Tax Court, the Court of International Trade, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

Tom has been a committed member of the community and has served in numerous leadership and board positions for civic organizations such as President of the Grenville Baker Boys and Girls Club (Boys and Girls Clubs of America), Assistant Governor for Rotary International District 7250, President of the Board of Trustees for the Locust Valley Central School District, Regional Associate Director of the United Nations Association, President and Director of the Boston College Alumni Association of NY, Member of the Chaminade High School President's Council, former Executive Committee Member for the North Shore Environmental Network and a longstanding Member of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick.

Tom Mohen received his Juris Doctor, with honors, from Suffolk University Law School on a Presidential Full Scholarship. He graduated with honors from Boston College with dual degrees in Political Science and Communications. Tom is also a proud alumnus of Chaminade High School in Mineola, New York.

About Roberts & Ryan Investments, Inc.

Roberts & Ryan Investments, Inc. is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned (SDVO) broker-dealer with execution capabilities in the capital markets, equities, and fixed-income trading. The firm was founded in 1987 by a United States Marine Corps Vietnam combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient.

With over $1 million in committed donations, Roberts & Ryan is active in donating to charitable foundations that make significant positive impacts in the lives of Veterans and their families, primarily focused on general wellness, mental health, and career transition.

