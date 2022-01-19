Red Toolbox Announces Launch of New Licensing Line, Tasty Jr.

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Toolbox, kids' toy brand and licensee of the popular Stanley, Jr. line of children's toys, announced today its new line of licensed toys for kids, Tasty, Jr., a line of new kitchen toys for kids inspired by the social food network's hit recipes and line of kitchenware.

Tasty, Jr. products will be available for purchase in stores nationwide including Walmart, TJ Maxx, Amazon and Zulily to name a few. These pretend play toys will include a blender set, mixer set, toaster, microwave, kettle set, coffee maker, donut shop set, and mini chef set bundle for little ones.

"Our products have been part of growing up for so many children around the world," said Ami Rosenfeld, CEO of Red Toolbox. "Through pretend play, children gain the experience of walking in someone else's shoes, and we are very excited to collaborate with Tasty to bring pretend play into the kitchen. Tasty adds such a fun and exciting vibe which lends itself perfectly to the world of children."

"Tasty's mission is to bring a fun and accessible lens to cooking and food, and we are excited to extend that joy to our smallest fans with the Tasty, Jr. line of kids toys. From mixers and blenders to donut shops, the new line of Tasty, Jr. toys will help inspire play and the next generation of Tasty chefs," said Emily DePaula, Tasty's Senior Brand Manager at BuzzFeed."

Tasty, Jr. kitchen toys are the latest consumer food product by Tasty, following Tasty Dinner Kits with General Mills, Tasty Meats with Mistica, Tasty Breakfast Poppers with Food Story, Tasty Dairy Treats with Schrieber, Tasty Seasonings with McCormick, Tasty Baking Kits with Kraft and more. BuzzFeed's robust licensing business extends the iconic Tasty brand IRL, giving its massive audience additional touchpoints for engaging with Tasty throughout their daily lives, including a versatile collection of CPG products, an ever-expanding kitchenware line at Walmart, a series of best-selling cookbooks, and more.

Red Toolbox's mission for families to build memories together and provide "quality time in a box" will be enhanced by this new line of pretend play products.

ABOUT RED TOOLBOX

Red Toolbox house of brands have been challenging kids' imaginations while keeping them active and engaged for generations. Red Toolbox was established in 2007 by Ami Rosenfeld who had a dream of creating real working tools for kids. After completing a DIY project with his young son, Ami envisioned tools that were ergonomically designed to fit smaller hands and created the Stanley Jr. brand together with Stanley Black and Decker. Stanley Jr. is the leading brand in its category, controlling 95% of the real tools for kids and DIY wooden kits market.

Through the years, Red Toolbox continued its rapid expansion and success with the addition of pretend play category, as well as gardening tools for kids, and take apart vehicles under many different brands including Stanley, Black and Decker, Craftsman and Tasty. For more information about Red Toolbox, go to www.red-toolbox.com.

ABOUT BUZZFEED:

BuzzFeed, Inc. is home to the best of the Internet. Across food, news, pop culture and commerce, our brands drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next. Born on the Internet in 2006, BuzzFeed, Inc. is committed to making it better: providing trusted, quality, brand-safe news and entertainment to hundreds of millions of people; making content on the Internet more inclusive, empathetic, and creative; and inspiring our audience to live better lives. We'll continue to recruit the best founders and creators to join us in this mission, with more additions like Complex Networks and HuffPost to come.

