vArmour Appoints Jim Ditmore to Board of Directors

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vArmour, the leading provider of Application Relationship Management software, today announced the addition of Jim Ditmore to its Board of Directors. Ditmore, who has provided executive leadership to several leading financial institutions, brings a robust set of business and technical operations expertise to vArmour. As the company continues to experience rapid growth, Ditmore will help vArmour scale through his financial service industry expertise and guiding global expansion efforts to increase engineering capacity and acumen.



Ditmore comes to vArmour with extensive leadership credentials in the Financial Services industry including his current role as the COO for Bank of London. Ditmore has held multiple C-suite positions throughout his career, including CIO of Ameritrade and Chase, CTO at Wachovia (now Wells Fargo), and CTO and CIO at Barclays. He also previously led business and IT operations for Allstate and Danske.

Ditmore led global expansions on the operations and engineering teams at Allstate and Danske and established premier engineering sites in locations such as Belfast and Charlotte, NC. In his new board role, Ditmore will leverage his experience to guide the company through similar expansion efforts by utilizing best practices to build, leverage, and sustain global engineering sites as vArmour and its Relationship Cloud product continues to grow.

“vArmour is known for being the pioneer in discovering system relationships in complex technology landscapes and delivering the information needed to improve resiliency and security,” said Ditmore. “They have an opportunity to make a significant impact in the financial services industry who face IT complexity challenges more so than most. I’m excited to be working with vArmour to extend the company’s reach even deeper into the financial industry and to further expand the work the company is doing on a global scale.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to be adding a board member of Jim’s caliber and experience,” said Tim Eades, CEO of vArmour. “Financial institutions have traditionally operated in complex environments with strict regulations for security and compliance. Jim’s unique background and talents will be critical in deepening the team’s understanding of the nuance and complexities of the modern Financial Services enterprise. Additionally, Jim’s excellent operational track record and guidance are invaluable as vArmour continues its rapid growth. Relationships do truly matter—that goes for both our technology and who we bring onto the vArmour team.”

About vArmour

vArmour is the leading provider of Application Relationship Management software. Enterprises around the world rely on vArmour to discover, observe, and control relationships between every user, every application, and across every environment to reduce risk and increase resiliency — all without adding new agents or infrastructure. Based in Los Altos, CA, the company was founded in 2011 and is backed by top investors including Highland Capital Partners, AllegisCyber, NightDragon, Redline Capital, Citi Ventures, SC Ventures, and Telstra. Learn more at www.vArmour.com .