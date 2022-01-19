REX RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Vancouver, Canada, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REX RESOURCES CORP. (TSX-V: OWN) (“REX” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Meetul Patel has been appointed as the Company’s new Chief Financial Officer effective January 17, 2022. Mr. Patel replaces Ryan Cheung who has resigned from his position with the Company. The Company would like to thank Mr. Cheung for his contributions to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavors.



Mr. Patel has worked in the capital markets for the past two years and has served as a director and officer of various companies. Mr. Patel previously worked at KPMG LLP as a Senior Accountant and his responsibilities included financial planning and analysis, tax, and audit. He also held prior audit positions including at the Canada Revenue Agency. Mr. Patel received a Bachelor of Business Administration (Hons) degree from Simon Fraser University in 2015 and obtained his Chartered Professional Accountant designation at KPMG LLP.

About Rex Resources Corp.: Rex Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The Company has an option to acquire a 60% interest and title to the Kalum Property located in the Terrace area, British Columbia.

Contact Information - For more information, please contact:

Anthony Zelen, Director

Tel: (604) 416-4099



On behalf of REX Resources Corp.,

Anthony Zelen

Director

