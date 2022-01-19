EuroDry Ltd. Announces Agreement to Acquire M/V Molyvos Luck, a 2014-built Supramax Bulker

ATHENS, Greece, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY, the “Company” or “EuroDry”), an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes, announced today that it has agreed to acquire M/V Molyvos Luck, a 57,924 dwt drybulk vessel built in 2014, for $21.2 million. The vessel was majority owned by an un-affiliated third party and has been managed by Eurobulk Ltd., also the manager of the majority of the Company’s vessels. The vessel is expected to be delivered to the Company around the end of January 2022. The Company will also assume the existing charter of the vessel at $13,250/day until April 2022. The acquisition will be initially financed by the Company’s own funds; a bank loan will be arranged to partly finance the acquisition after the purchase is completed.



Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO of EuroDry commented:

“We are pleased to announce the acquisition of M/V Molyvos Luck, a Supramax, drybulk carrier built in 2014. This acquisition further expands our modern fleet cluster at a time when the market fundamentals are very supportive of a continuing strong market as there are signs that the pandemic may recede and fleet growth is expected to be limited as evidenced by the historically low levels of the orderbook. At current market rates, we expect that M/V Molyvos Luck will make a significant contribution to our net income and EBITDA. The accumulation of funds that our fleet generates provides us with several investment, expansion or other shareholder reward options and we will continue pursuing those most appropriate for the benefit of our shareholders at any given point.”

Fleet Profile:

After the delivery of the M/V Molyvos Luck, the EuroDry Ltd. fleet profile will be as follows:

Name Type Dwt Year

Built Employment(*) TCE Rate ($/day) Dry Bulk Vessels EKATERINI Kamsarmax 82,000 2018 TC until Mar-22 Hire 106% of the

Average Baltic

Kamsarmax P5TC

(***) index XENIA Kamsarmax 82,000 2016 TC until Aug-22

Hire 105% of the

Average Baltic

Kamsarmax P5TC

(***) index ALEXANDROS P. Ultramax 63,500 2017 TC until Jan-22

TC until Mar-22 $45,000

~$43,000 GOOD HEART Ultramax 62,996 2014 TC until Oct-22 $25,000 MOLYVOS LUCK Supramax 57,924 2014 TC until Apr-22 $13,250 EIRINI P Panamax 76,466 2004 TC until Apr-22 Hire 99%

of Average

BPI (**) 4TC STARLIGHT Panamax 75,845 2004 TC until Oct-22 Hire 98.5%

of Average

BPI (**) 4TC TASOS Panamax 75,100 2000 TC until Feb-22 $15,750 PANTELIS Panamax 74,020 2000 TC until Feb-22 $30,250 BLESSED LUCK Panamax 76,704 2004 TC until April-22 $19,500 Total Dry Bulk Vessels 10

726,555





Note: (*) Represents the earliest redelivery date (**) BPI stands for the Baltic Panamax Index; the average BPI 4TC is an index based on four-time charter routes. (***) The average Baltic Kamsarmax P5TC Index is an index based on five Panamax time charter routes. (****) Final rate depends on actual duration due to ballast bonus payment.

About EuroDry Ltd.

EuroDry Ltd. was formed on January 8, 2018 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the drybulk fleet of Euroseas Ltd. into a separate listed public company. EuroDry was spun-off from Euroseas Ltd on May 30, 2018; it trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker EDRY.

EuroDry operates in the dry cargo, drybulk shipping market. EuroDry's operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company and Eurobulk (Far East) Ltd. Inc., which are responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. EuroDry employs its vessels on spot and period charters and under pool agreements.



After the delivery of M/V Molyvos Luck, the Company will have a fleet of 10 vessels, including 5 Panamax drybulk carriers, 1 Supramax drybulk carier, 2 Ultramax drybulk carrier and 2 Kamsarmax drybulk carriers. EuroDry’s 9 drybulk carriers have a total cargo capacity of 726,555 dwt.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and the Company's growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy; including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters. Words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to changes in the demand for dry bulk vessels, competitive factors in the market in which the Company operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

