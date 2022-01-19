Cloud: Global C-RAN Market Expected to Generate a Revenue of $1,610.9 Million by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2019 to 2026 [180-Pages] | Report by Research Dive

New York, USA, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Research Dive, the global C-RAN market is predicted to garner a revenue of $1,610.9 million by 2026, growing expeditiously at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period 2019-2026. The inclusive report provides a brief overview of the current scenario of the market including significant aspects of the market such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, and various opportunities during the forecast period. The report also provides all the market figures making it easier and helpful for the new participants to understand the market.

Dynamics of the C-RAN Market

Drivers: Extensive implementation of centralized-based technology across the globe is expected to drive the growth of the market. In addition, increasing sales and popularity of smartphones and tablets coupled with the availability of expansive broadband access across the globe is further expected to bolster the growth of the global C-RAN market during the forecast period.

Restraints: Stringent restrictions imposed by the government are expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Opportunities: Growing prevalence of the 5G network is expected to create ample opportunities for the growth of the C-RAN market during the forecast period.

How COVID-19 Impacts on C-RAN Market to Generate good revenue by 2026? Click to Connect with Expert Analyst

End of Season BIGGEST DISCOUNT EVER

End of Season Discount: Flat 20% OFF on C-RAN Market

Purchase Option Available



Individual User (Single User) at $4560

Multi-User Access at $8700 TO $6960

Business User Access at $10700 TO $8560

(*Offer Limited Period Only)

Segments of the C-RAN Market

The report has divided the C-RAN market into various segments based on technology, component, network type, deployment venue, and region.

Technology: Centralization Technology to be Most Profitable

The centralization technology sub-segment is expected to generate a revenue of $837.7 million during the forecast period. Considerable technological advancements in optical, communication, and wireless systems is expected to bolster the growth of the C-RAN market sub-segment during the forecast period.

Component: Services Sub-segment to be Most Beneficial

The services sub-segment is expected to generate a revenue of $786.1 million during the forecast period. Increasing investment in R&D by service providers and their rigorous focus on product development is expected to stimulate the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast period.

Download PDF Sample of C-RAN Market (Including Brief Details of Business Participants, Geographical Analysis & Segments Study)

Network Type: 5G Network Sub-segment to be Most Lucrative

The 5G network type sub-segment is expected to garner a revenue of $161.1 million during the forecast period. 5G network can appreciably help reduce the energy cost, provide impeccable coverage, and a dynamic network traffic management. These factors are expected to bolster the growth of the C-RAN market sub-segment during the forecast period.

Deployment Venue: Large Public Venues Sub-segment to be Most Remunerative

The large public venues sub-segment is expected to generate a revenue of $483.3 million during the forecast period. The significantly high number of users in public areas like malls, stadiums, event spaces, and others is expected to surge the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast period.

Region: North America Region to Dominate the Global C-RAN Market

The North America region is expected to generate a revenue of $515.5 million during the forecast period. Growing investments in R&D by telecom operators across the globe are expected to accelerate the growth of the market. In addition, large-scale C-RAN technology deployment in this region is further expected to bolster the growth of the regional C-RAN market during the forecast period.

Don't Let Pandemic Impact your Business. Request On-Demand Customized Report of C-RAN Market & Avail 10% OFF

Key Players of the C-RAN Market

The major players of the market include

SAMSUNG NEC Corporation FUJITSU ZTE Corporation. Intel Corporation Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. ASOCS Ltd. Cisco Systems, Inc. Nokia, and many more.

These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger, and acquisition, partnerships, and collaborations to sustain the market growth. - Inquire to Get access for Detailed Top Companies Development Strategy Report

For instance, in August 2021, Rakuten, a tech company that offers electronic commerce solutions along with internet services, finance services, and others, acquired Altiostar, a Boston-based company that provides open virtual radio access network technology, in order to accelerate Rakuten’s ability to offer RCP as a compelling solution to next-generation open networking.

The report also summarizes many important aspects including the financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and latest strategic developments.

More about C-RAN Market: