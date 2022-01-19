Pearl Lemon’s Deepak Shukla Tackles Recruitment in His Second TEDx Talk

London, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deepak Shukla spoke at TEDxHultLondon about the secrets to recruiting for long-term success. Shukla shared some of the key strategies that helped him find talented employees that have helped him grow his business.

Building a strong international team can be challenging in any industry, especially during the Great Resignation. Deepak Shukla shared his tips for recruitment that can help companies build strong teams to scale their businesses.

This TEDx event was held at Hult International Business School with an audience of aspiring business leaders. Deepak Shukla’s goal was to change how they viewed recruitment by sharing some unusual tips about finding great talent.

Changing the approach to recruitment

This TEDx Talk focused on changing how people approach recruitment in general. Instead of heavily relying on resumes to learn more about applicants, Shukla challenged his audience to see that critical traits cannot be analyzed by depending on the information listed on a resume.

Shukla states, “When we think about the true markers of what success entails, it’s all about character and composition of your constitution, what it takes to stand there proud when the going gets tough. It’s not obvious to tell on a resume whether someone is a single parent or has come from a background full of hardships. These things are not immediately apparent on a resume.”

Shukla explained how key character traits are not evident on resumes in his talk. Therefore, they shouldn’t be the main factor when looking for candidates. He has recruited talented people like Lydia Sims, who rose through the ranks and went from an intern to the Operations Director.

Lydia Sims shared her thoughts about recruitment; she states, “When applying for a position, it never hurts to “shoot for the stars.” Apply to that dream job, even if you aren’t fully qualified. You never know who you may meet who is willing to take a chance and train you to ensure you have the right skillset. If an applicant shows drive and enthusiasm with a willingness to learn, sometimes this outweighs a certain level of experience.” for me, this is what happened with Pearl Lemon. I was in school for digital marketing and had an internship previously that helped startups. Deepak was willing to take a chance and train/mold me in a way that I could become a high performer. Now, as Operations Director, I take a similar approach to what Dee did with me.

Sims’ experience at the Pearl Lemon Group gave her valuable insights into the job application process and the recruitment process.

Deepak Shukla’s TEDxTalks

The first TEDx event that Deepak Shukla spoke at was in 2015, where he spoke about embracing your randomness and using it as your greatest strength. This was at the TEDxAstonUniversity speaking event at the start of his career as an entrepreneur.

Six years later, Shukla spoke at TEDxHultLondon to focus on the critical strategies of recruitment that can help businesses achieve long-term success. He is also scheduled to speak at TEDxCambridge in March 2022, and he will share more insights that have helped him build the Pearl Lemon Group.

These TEDx events have given Shukla a platform to share the lessons he’s learned along his entrepreneurial journey.

