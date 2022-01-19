Dow Jones Launches Sustainability Data to Optimize Global Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Investing

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dow Jones today announced the launch of its sustainability data to help the global financial community understand the performance and impact of a company's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. The initial offering is available for asset managers to make sustainable investment decisions and to better engage the growing audience of purpose-driven investors.



The new data set provides sustainability scores and sentiment on more than 6,000 publicly traded companies. The scoring model is aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards, covering five sustainability dimensions and 26 categories. Combining company-disclosed data with news from thousands of global sources, the methodology is uniquely news driven. Daily news sentiment and scoring updates ensure financial firms are basing sustainable investment decisions on information that is more timely and transparent than self-reported data alone.

“We’ve seen a significant surge in sustainable investing as the next generation of investors wants their portfolios to have a positive impact on the world in addition to financial gains,” commented Joe Cappitelli, general manager of Dow Jones Newswires. “Financial professionals are looking for a comprehensive view of companies’ ESG practices; however, what they currently find are opaque data sources, lacking in detail and up-to-date information. Our innovative model supplements company self-reporting with news data to provide trusted, timely ESG sentiment and scores that can help portfolio managers optimize strategy and design products for the future of investing.”

With regulation on the rise, Dow Jones’s sustainability data also helps financial firms provide greater transparency about how they are accounting for sustainability risks, and integrating ESG into the investment process.

“We are seeing a wave of new policy and regulatory changes in the sustainable investment space that is driving demand for better data,” said Glenn Hall, editor, Professional News at Dow Jones. “As investors navigate these changes and increasingly consider more nonfinancial factors, they need a robust and dynamic way of evaluating how well companies are managing the impact they may have on people and the planet. Our vast news and data offering gives asset managers the facts and insights they need to more effectively manage their portfolios and stay ahead of new regulatory requirements.”

The Wall Street Journal's renowned editorial team led the creation of Dow Jones's sustainability scoring methodology. The data model was co-developed with ESG data and technology provider Arabesque S-Ray. Combining machine learning techniques with human expertise, Dow Jones’s unique methodology will help institutional investors build ESG portfolios with confidence.

The new data set includes:

Company Scores and Sentiment - 6,000+ companies around the world are evaluated and rated across 26 categories of sustainability

Industry, Category and Country Scoring - Granular data, news signals and scoring weighted for industry relevance

Trusted Evaluation - A transparent model



Dow Jones’s sustainability data will initially be available via a feed, designed for institutional investors to integrate into portfolio management and strategy systems. Customers that want to read the news driving score changes can add on a stream of sustainability-related media coverage from thousands of global sources.

For more information about Dow Jones’s sustainability data, please visit dowjones.com/professional/newswires/sustainability-data .

About Dow Jones

Dow Jones is a global provider of news and business information, delivering content to consumers and organizations around the world across multiple formats, including print, digital, mobile and live events. Dow Jones has produced unrivaled quality content for more than 130 years and today has one of the world’s largest news-gathering operations globally. It produces leading publications and products including the flagship Wall Street Journal, America’s largest newspaper by paid circulation; Factiva, Barron’s, MarketWatch, Mansion Global, Financial News, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance and Dow Jones Newswires. Dow Jones is a division of News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV).

Methodology

Dow Jones’ sustainability data is powered by an innovative model that captures a broad spectrum of information on the environment, social and governance (ESG) profile of 6,000+ global companies. The scores combine company-reported data and daily analysis of media coverage by more than 9,000 English-language sources available via Factiva, a media aggregation and search business owned by Dow Jones & Co.

The aggregate score provides an overall view of a company’s long-term sustainability performance by mapping more than 150 publicly disclosed metrics (covering sustainability programs, policies and performance) to 26 categories. This is complemented by a daily analysis of media coverage that provides an independent, outside-in view of the company across each of the 26 categories.