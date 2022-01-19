Aldo Esterhuizen, PhD, HCLD (ABB), Joins Ovation Fertility as Lab Director

Nashville, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovation® Fertility is pleased to announce that Aldo Esterhuizen, Ph.D., HCLD (ABB), has joined the company as a lab director. In this role, she will oversee all IVF, embryology and andrology operations at the Ovation Fertility Nashville IVF lab, while ensuring lab safety and compliance.

“It’s rare to find a lab director with the breadth and depth of experience that Dr. Esterhuizen brings to the table,” says Conor Beardsley, Ovation president. “She has been a leader in the field of IVF from the earliest days of assisted reproductive technology, and she’s done it all, including research, educating, andrology, embryology, and on-site and off-site lab direction. Her expertise will be invaluable to our research efforts as well as our continued development of evidence-based best practices to help people become parents through IVF.”

Dr. Esterhuizen brings nearly four decades of experience in IVF lab benchwork and directorships. Board certified by the American Association of Bioanalysis as a High Complexity Clinical Laboratory Director and Technical Supervisor, Dr. Esterhuizen comes to Ovation from her prior role as laboratory director for Mississippi Reproductive Medicine, where she managed both the embryology and andrology laboratories while supervising the Fertility Institute of North Alabama’s IVF, andrology and endocrinology labs as an off-site laboratory director.

“I entered the field of reproductive science in 1985, and I’ve never looked back. I love my work,” Dr. Esterhuizen says. “After all this time, I am even more passionate about my vocation than at the beginning of my career – maybe because I have more insight into the miracles I participate in. I love what I am doing, and I am always excited to discover opportunities for improvement. Ovation’s focus on collaborative research and putting science first is very appealing to me. I’m excited to work with a large team of experts with whom I can collaborate and share ideas, and I’m happy to put down roots with the Ovation team in Nashville.”

Dr. Esterhuizen earned her Ph.D. in reproductive biology at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Tygerberg, University of Stellenbosch, South Africa. She attained her Master of Science degree at University of Pretoria in South Africa, where she also earned both Bachelors in Science and Bachelors Honors in Science degrees. She also holds a diploma in reproduction biology from the South African Medical and Dental Council.

A highly accomplished researcher, educator and lab professional, she has presented and published her work at conferences and in publications all over the world.

