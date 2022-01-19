Virsec Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Next Stage of Growth

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virsec, the only cybersecurity company to fully protect software at the workload while it is running, today appointed technology industry veteran Brian Marlier as its Chief Revenue Officer to drive its next stage of growth. Marlier is responsible for all aspects of revenue performance and will oversee all go-to-market and revenue-generating activities.



In 2021, Virsec announced $100M in Series C funding from a marquee community of industry leaders and company builders. Marlier’s appointment comes following Virsec’s record-breaking 2021 growth:

700% growth in worldwide customer base

95% growth in new hires in engineering, go-to-market, and customer success

Expansion into 14 countries, acquiring new customers in the Middle East, North America, Europe, Africa, Australia, and Asia

Expansion into new vertical markets including healthcare, telecommunications, public sector, and financial services

“In addition to Brian’s excellent leadership, sales, and financial expertise, he is skilled at growing highly-effective revenue teams to deliver best-in-class products and services to his partners and customers, across the world,” said Dave Furneaux, Cofounder and CEO of Virsec. “With Brian joining the team, Virsec is on an even faster track to change how Fortune 1000 corporations and government agencies protect their software workloads with a deterministic approach to true runtime protection.”

Marlier, former Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Focal Point Data Risk, has more than 35 years of experience building market-leading companies and sales teams. He sold Focal Point to CDW for an undisclosed amount in 2021. He was previously at Cisco for 21 years, most notably as Senior Vice President of Global Architectures and Global Enterprise Sales.

“Combining its innovative, deterministic approach to protecting software with one of the industry’s best leadership teams, Virsec is on a fast path to disrupting the cybersecurity market,” said Marlier. “I am excited to work closely with our stellar sales team to accelerate our growth by expanding into new vertical and regional markets, and also work closely with our customers to gather their ongoing feedback and deliver excellent support to successfully protect their organizations.”

Virsec experienced a tremendous year in 2021, which included a 700% growth in customer adoption and an increase in staff to nearly 200 employees around the globe. The company also expanded and onboarded a robust network of partners to 20+ across North America, the Middle East, and Asia.

With more than 60 patents, Virsec is the only cybersecurity company to converge critical workload protection capabilities into a single solution -- including application control, system integrity assurance, and advanced memory and exploit prevention to protect the entire attackable surface of the application. This includes host, memory, web layers, and all runtime elements, whether on-premises, in the cloud, a container environment, or on a virtual machine.

About Virsec

Based in San Jose, California, Virsec is the leading provider of application-aware workload protection. Virsec's unique technology defends against the widest range of attacks, both known and unknown, with no signature or prior knowledge required. The solution secures any and all critical business applications, from legacy to COTS to custom, in any environment. Virsec is led by industry veterans with extensive leadership experience at multiple leading cybersecurity and technology companies and a long list of high-growth startups. More information is available at www.virsec.com.

