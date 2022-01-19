Stryten Energy Enters the Long-Duration Energy Storage Market with Acquisition of Storion Energy’s Vanadium Redox Flow Battery Technology

Alpharetta, Georgia, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryten Energy LLC, a U.S.-based energy storage solutions provider, today announced it purchased the assets of Storion Energy Inc., a technology innovator formed to bring advanced vanadium redox flow battery (VRFB) technology to the commercial marketplace. Storion’s VRFB technology is ideal for applications that require more than four hours of storage capacity to deploy clean energy on demand from renewable sources such as solar and wind energy. These applications include utility-scale storage, microgrids and military bases.

Storion Energy’s advanced vanadium redox flow battery technology provides a sustainable solution for the long-duration energy storage capacity required to accelerate full decarbonization of the electric grid, which is key to reaching President Biden’s goal of net-zero carbon emissions from the electric grid by 2035.

Storion’s proprietary VRFB design solves the energy-to-power tradeoff for batteries. Batteries available today have the potential to provide standby power for longer durations when operated at a fraction of the battery’s power rating. In contrast, Storion’s VRFB technology expands a battery’s capabilities to operate for many hours without sacrificing its power or the speed at which it can release energy, by simply adding more electrolytes to the system.

Storion’s VRFB combines multiple innovations to achieve pioneering energy storage performance enabling expanded use of renewables, including:

Domestically sourced vanadium that is easily recycled

Increased power density and reduced battery downtime

Potential of limitless cycle life with proper maintenance

High-temperature ratings and thermally safe

Scalable to meet varying energy storage capacity needs

“We are excited to welcome the talented Storion team to Stryten Energy,” said Tim Vargo, Chief Executive Officer of Stryten Energy. “The clean energy transition in the U.S. requires reliable battery solutions across multiple chemistries to meet the growing demand for renewable power. The addition of Storion’s proprietary vanadium redox flow battery technology to Stryten’s Essential Power portfolio of energy solutions will expand our capabilities to solve our country’s current and future energy challenges, while positioning Stryten for success in the rapidly growing long-duration energy storage market.”

“The acquisition of Storion will add a flow battery technology R&D facility to complement Stryten’s four North American R&D centers focused on advanced lead and lithium energy storage solutions for our essential power, motive power, transportation, military and government customers,” said Mike Judd, President and Chief Operating Officer of Stryten Energy. “The combination of Stryten’s team of 2,500 employees and our more than two million square feet of manufacturing space brings the industrial resources necessary to establish a reliable supplier of long-duration batteries that are engineered and produced in the U.S.”

“We look forward to leveraging Stryten’s U.S.-based manufacturing footprint and production capabilities to bring our proprietary VRFB battery technology to market,” said Mohan Misra, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Storion Energy. “Stryten’s commitment to innovation combined with the strength of their distribution network provides the right infrastructure to accelerate commercial deployment of VRFB technology to meet the growing demand for long-duration energy storage solutions that supports the use of clean, renewable power.”

Storion’s VRFB technology will expand the portfolio of Stryten’s newly formed Essential Power division, which provides a suite of advanced lead and lithium battery technologies and services, including chargers and racking systems, used for backup power for the military and government, telecommunications, uninterruptible power supply (UPS), railway, utility, microgrid and renewable markets with the addition of long-duration energy storage capabilities.

About Storion Energy

Storion Energy Inc. is the latest in a series of commercial spinoffs from technology innovator ITN Energy Systems. Storion’s technology grew out of a decade of fuel cell research that led to an ARPA-E-funded redox flow battery development program that began in 2010. In 2015, Storion was formed to bring this advanced redox flow battery technology to the commercial marketplace. The company’s solutions optimize battery storage performance, providing low-cost energy to suppliers and consumers by stabilizing inconsistent power from renewable sources and simultaneously managing peak load demand and frequency regulation, enabling investors in renewables to achieve their ROI expectations. Learn more at storionenergy.com.

About Stryten Energy

Stryten Energy helps solve the world’s most pressing energy challenges with a broad range of energy storage solutions across the Essential Power, Motive Power, Transportation, Military and Government sectors. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, we partner with some of the world’s most recognized companies to meet the growing demand for reliable and sustainable energy storage capacity. Stryten powers everything from submarines to subcompacts, warehouses, distribution centers, cars, trains and trucks. Our stored energy technologies include advanced lead and lithium batteries, intelligent chargers and cloud-based software that keep people on the move and supply chains running. An industry leader backed by more than a century of expertise, Stryten has The Energy to Challenge the status quo and deliver top-performing energy solutions for today and tomorrow. Learn more at stryten.com.

