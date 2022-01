Aandeelhoudersvergadering EASE2PAY N.V. keurt alle voorgestelde besluiten goed

Rotterdam, Nederland, 19 januari 2022 – Tijdens de Buitengewone Algemene Vergadering van Aandeelhouders van EASE2PAY N.V. (“Ease2pay”), welke hedenmiddag 19 januari 2022 is gehouden, zijn alle besluiten, overeenkomstig de voorstellen van Directie en Raad van Commissarissen, vastgesteld.



Tijdens de Buitengewone Algemene Vergadering van Aandeelhouders waren 6.335.375 van de 10.550.208 stemgerechtigde aandelen Ease2pay vertegenwoordigd, waarmee de opkomst 60,0% bedroeg. Voor de stemverhouding bij elk van de ter vergadering behandelde stempunten, verwijzen wij naar de corporate website van Ease2pay ( www.ease2paynv.com ).

Zoals ook beschreven in het persbericht van Ease2pay gedateerd op 29 november 2021, zijn met de nu genomen besluiten onder meer de overname van 100% van de aandelen van Involtum Holding B.V. tegen 10.714.792 nieuw uit te geven niet-genoteerde aandelen van Ease2pay en de uitgifte van 2.108.344 nieuwe niet-genoteerde aandelen voor een bedrag van € 6.375.000, om de groei van het gecombineerde bedrijf te versnellen, goedgekeurd. Naast de herbenoeming van Gijs van Lookeren Campagne en Jan Borghuis, zullen per het moment van deze goedgekeurde uitgiften Edwin Noomen en Maarten Hektor toetreden tot de raad van bestuur van Ease2pay.

Gijs van Lookeren Campagne, directeur Ease2pay: "Het nieuwe bestuur gaat enthousiast aan de slag om van Ease2pay het toonaangevende mobiele betaalplatform voor self-service diensten voor vervoer te maken. Door book-park-charge-pay tot één simpele handeling in apps te maken kunnen we de aanstaande energietransitie versnellen."

Over Ease2pay N.V.

Ease2pay biedt een mobile payment platform voor shared self services in transport. Met book, park, charg en pay maken we de energietransitie mogelijk in individueel-, recreatief- en vrachttransport .

Rotterdam, Nederland, 19 januari 2022

Ease2pay Contact

Jan Borghuis: +31 (0)10 3074619

Email: corporate@Ease2pay.nl

Corporate website: www.ease2paynv.com

Bijlage