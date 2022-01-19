Oncotelic Presenting at BiotechGate Digital Partnering

OT-101 is Oncotelic’s RNA Therapeutic Against TGF-β

OT-101 has completed over six clinical trials against solid tumors with good efficacy

OT-101 is currently undergoing a phase 1b trial in combination with IL-2

Multiple trials combining OT-101 with pembrolizumab are in development

OT-101 has also completed a phase 2 trial against COVID with good efficacy



AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (“Oncotelic” or the “Company”) (OTCQB:OTLC), a leading developer of TGF-β therapeutics for oncology and virology, today announced that Dr. Vuong Trieu, Oncotelic Chairman and CEO, will be presenting the Company immunotherapy pipeline at BiotechGate Digital Partnering Feb 7 - 11, 2022.

Biotechgate Digital Partnering is a premier platform for business licensing and collaboration focusing on companies developing drugs, diagnostics and medical devices. It is an ideal platform to unveil the fully integrated platform of immunotherapies at Oncotelic.

The OT-101 oncology program (“OT-101-ONC”) is designed to assess the impact of OT-101 across multiple oncology indications, where local tumoral secretion of TGF-β suppressed the clinical activity of checkpoint inhibitors, CAR-T, and vaccine. The OT-101-ONC program has been moving forward steadily through strategic alliances planned with top pharmaceutical companies. Of note is the biomarker program spanning mesothelioma, glioblastoma, lung and colorectal cancers, where AI driven transcriptome analyses will be used to derive the predictive biomarker for TGF-β therapeutics such as OT-101.

In June 2020, the Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”) granted accelerated approval to pembrolizumab for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with unresectable or metastatic tumor mutational burden-high (TMB-H) [≥10 mutations/megabase (mut/Mb)] solid tumors, as determined by a FDA-approved test, that have progressed following prior treatment and who have no satisfactory alternative treatment options. We intend to utilize the same approval route for OT-101/ pembrolizumab combination.

"Our phase 2 trials are designed to for the eventual approval of OT-101 against any solid tumors, with high-TGF signature, as determined by our companion diagnostic assay" said Dr. Vuong Trieu, CEO and Chairman of Oncotelic. “We believe this will be transformative and we are appreciative of the support we have received from leading investigators and partners.”

About Oncotelic Therapeutics

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (f/k/a Mateon Therapeutics, Inc.) ("Oncotelic"), was formed in the State of New York in 1988 as OXiGENE, Inc., was reincorporated in the State of Delaware in 1992, and changed its name to Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. in 2016, and Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020.

Oncotelic is an artificial intelligence driven immuno-oncology company with a robust pipeline of first in class TGF-β immunotherapies for late stage cancers such as gliomas, pancreatic cancer and melanoma. OT-101, the lead immuno-oncology drug candidate of Oncotelic, is a first-in-class anti-TGF-β RNA therapeutic that exhibited single agent activity in relapsed/refractory cancer patients. OT-101 also has shown activity against SARS-CoV-2 and has completed a phase 2 trial against COVID-19 with data cleaning and datalock ongoing. Oncotelic is seeking to leverage its deep expertise in oncology drug development to improve treatment outcomes and survival of cancer patients with a special emphasis on rare pediatric cancers. Oncotelic also has rare pediatric designation for DIPG (OT-101), melanoma (CA4P), and AML (OXi 4503). The Company also acquired PointR Data Inc. ("PointR") in November 2019.

For more information, please visit www.oncotelic.com

Oncotelic's Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this communication regarding strategy, future operations, future financial position, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Words such as "may", "expect", "anticipate" "hope", "vision", "optimism", "design", "exciting", "promising", "will", "conviction", "estimate," "intend," "believe", "quest for a cure of cancer", "innovation-driven", "paradigm-shift", "high scientific merit", "impact potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about future plans, the progress, timing, clinical development, scope and success of future clinical trials, the reporting of clinical data for the company's product candidates and the potential use of the company's product candidates to treat various cancer indications as well as obtaining required regulatory approval to conduct clinical trials. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results, including unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during preclinical or clinical studies, clinical trial site activation or enrollment rates that are lower than expected, changes in expected or existing competition, changes in the regulatory environment, failure of collaborators to support or advance collaborations or product candidates and unexpected litigation or other disputes. These risks are not exhaustive, the company faces known and unknown risks, including the risk factors described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 15, 2021 and in the company's other periodic filings. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, whether as a result of new information future events, or otherwise.