Mining Automation Market by Technique and Type - Global Opportunities Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

The global mining automation market was valued at $2,193 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $3,810 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2017 to 2023. Mining automation refers to the automation of mining techniques, which involve transition from manual labor to automated mining techniques. The global mining automation market is expected to witness significant growth in the future, owing to rise in in technological advancement and increase in automation in the economy across the globe.



The Asia-Pacific mining automation market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the progressive transition from manual cognitive work to automated cognitive work and continuous launch of new and improved technologies in the region.



The global mining automation market is segmented into technique, type, and region. Underground mining and surface mining are studied under the technique segment. Based on type, the market is divided into equipment, software, and communication system. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players profiled in the report are Autonomous Solution Inc., Atlas Copco, Caterpillar, Hexagon, Hitachi, Komatsu Ltd., Mine site technologies, RPMGlobal Holdings Ltd., Sandvik AB, and Trimble. The report presents analysis on the key strategies adopted by these players and the detailed analysis of the current trends, upcoming opportunities, and restraints of the mining automation market.

Key findings of the Mining Automation Market:



The underground mining segment accounted for the highest share in 2016.

Equipment segment generated the highest revenue in 2016.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market, in terms of market share, during the forecast period.



