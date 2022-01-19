Matterport Delivers 30 Percent Increase in Sales for Allseated Hospitality Clients

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (“Matterport”) (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, is transforming the event planning industry with technology platform partner, Allseated. Using Matterport’s digital twins to create its virtual venues, Allseated gives venues a way to showcase their event spaces and book events without the need for onsite meetings. To date, the partnership has driven:



30 percent increase in sales for Allseated hospitality clients investing in digital twin-based virtual venue tours and space planning tools.

60 percent greater operational efficiency for venues and event professionals who save 2.5 hours in time spent diagramming and managing day-of set up errors. For example, if they normally pay $20 per person per hour on day-of for set up, the time saved using Allseated leads to a savings of $45-50 per person per event, which leads to a savings of at least $6-7K per year.

More accurate space dimensions and visual details, resulting in fewer event planning mistakes and an optimal experience for event attendees



While some events have transitioned back in-person, virtual venue tours have become common during the pandemic. Using Matterport’s Pro2 3D camera, Allseated creates immersive, full-color, high-resolution digital replicas of venues, including spatial data and measurements. Using Matterport APIs and software development kits (SDKs), venues can showcase their events spaces and book events while event professionals can more easily visualize the furnishing, decor, and other logistics in collaboration with vendor teams and clients using a laptop, mobile device or virtual reality (VR) goggles.

“With our platform partner, Matterport, event professionals using Allseated can create a comprehensive plan for their clients within a fraction of the time it would usually take,” said Sany Hammer, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer of Allseated. “Event professionals and their clients can remotely design and explore the venue while walking around and making changes in real time. We provide an immersive, visual experience all from the comfort of your couch.”

Allseated takes venue digital twins to the next level with its virtual/hybrid event platform EXVO. Equipped with video and livestream technology, attendees will have the ability to navigate around a digital twin-based event and connect with other virtual participants, networking as though they were attending in person.

“As the world continues to adapt to a variety of ways to attend events, virtual planning and attendance is very effective and highly efficient,” said Bill Linehan, Global Strategy Lead for Travel and Hospitality at Matterport. “Matterport is well on its way to digitizing the built world so companies can utilize digital twins to be more efficient and productive. We are pleased to support Allseated as they digitally transform the events industry and take it virtual.”

Read more about how Allseated uses Matterport here .

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make nearly every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 194 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins .

