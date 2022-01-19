Swaraj is Set to Launch Its Metaverse Gaming Ecosystem

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swaraj Inc. is launching a metaverse gaming project themed around the concept of Swaraj, i.e., 'self-governance.' According to the team, "Our objective is to transfer power back to the people via establishing a decentralized ecosystem managed by and for the people themselves."



The ecosystem will feature two classes of tokens - The Swaraj coin($SWRJ), an ERC 20 token based on the Polygon blockchain which will serve as the main utility token, and the G-token which will serve as the governance token targeted at achieving the Swaraj vision's decentralized goal.

More Details about Swaraj Metaverse

Swaraj creates a gateway for users and creators to come together and build 'micro-verses' within the ecosystem powered by the Polygon Network.

The Swaraj Metaverse will be populated with non-fungible tokens (Land, characters, etc.) and smart non-fungible tokens (with Al capabilities), marketplaces, and passive revenue streams to holders of the Swaraj coin and NFTs.

Features of Swaraj Metaverse

Entertainment: Users will be able to host events, social gatherings and network with fellow users.

Monetize: Entrepreneurs and artists would have a plethora of options for monetizing their ideas and abilities in the Metaverse.

Develop: Users can develop games, make artworks, build their own cities, and dream houses with easy-to-use built-in tools.

Gameplay: Users can play PvP & P2E games & host game tournaments created by users and the games created by the community developers.

Explore: Discover a variety of virtual landscapes, including jungles, seas, and mountains, as you wander across the Metaverse.

Personalization: Players can personalize their avatar and lands to suit their unique styles.

The Swaraj Ecosystem will feature 3 sets of NFTs;

Orion's Realm NFT - customizable cities, forests, farmlands, etc that will be minted and the deeds assigned in a randomized manner to holders.

Deviant Series NFTs which are 10,000 avatars with unique perks and powers that will be featured in the Metaverse.

Sentinels Series NFTs, a limited edition of 100 NFTs that give the holders extraordinary privileges in the Metaverse.



RoadMap

Phase 1: 2021

Conceptualization and Team Build-up

1 st version of Whitepaper published

version of Whitepaper published Pre-Seed sale

Seed sale

Get investors

1st version website launch

Phase 2: 2022 Q1

Initial Coin marketing activities

Partnerships with game studios

Private Sale and launch of second version of website

Completion of code auditCompletion of code audit

The Deviants NFT Drop and Presale

Listing on CoinListing on Gecko & CoinMarketCap

LaunchPad Sale



Phase 3: 2022 Q2

Liquidity Provider lockedLiquidity pool (LP) & ownership renounced

Provider lockedLiquidity pool (LP) & ownership renounced Launch of Orion's Realm Land NFTs

Gameplay teaser

CEX Listingcentralized exchanges

Listing on Swaps

More Partnerships withMore Game Studios

Launch of dedicatedExclusive and specialized wallet for charity

Debut NFT Collaboration with top crypto influencers

Launch of first Minigame

Release Swaraj Bazinga

Metaverse – Unreal Engine Development



Phase 4: 2022 Q3

Auction and drop of NFT sentinel series

Launch of NFT marketplace

Additional minigames releases and additionalMore Game Studio Partnerships

Defi features (Staking & Farming)

Phase 5: 2022 Q4

Alpha metaverse testing

Develop and execute new marketing contents

The first charity funds release

Branded merchandise

Phase 6: 2023 Q1

Introduce metaverse beta version

Building swaraj ecosystem and burn event

Introduce G Token for voting rights

Implement 1% burn tax on transactions

Launch Swaraj Go Green Movement



Phase 7: 2023 Q2

NFT upgrades/ accessories drop

Swaraj army achieving milestones

Listing on more exchanges

Funds raised for major exchange listings

Phase 8: 2023 Q3

Launch of AI training platform for Sentinel Series

Swaraj launchpad

Second Charity Funds Release



Phase 9: 2023 Q4

Deploy Swaraj decentralized exchange (DEX)

Deploy Swaraj wallet/app

Include new products and services added to the app



Phase 10: 2024 Q1

Integration with existing payment services for online businesses like eCommerce and other transactions.

Listing on more crypto exchanges

Corporate endorsement and sponsorships



About Swaraj Inc.

Swaraj Inc. is a firm set up to build an ecosystem that will act as a multi-utility platform and welcome all experience levels into the crypto sphere. "We aspire to create an ecosystem by leveraging the community's initiative and to generate products with utilities that align with our decentralized principles." According to the team, The Swaraj project has unique selling points that set it at an advantage over existing platforms. These include:

Decentralization

Dedicated governance token

Earn while playing PVP and P2E games

Smart NFTs with AI capabilities

NFT marketplace

Swaraj Metaverse

Anti-dump and redistribution mechanisms

Staking pool

Development tools for creators



