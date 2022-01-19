Borqs Technologies Shipped Mobile Point-of-Sale Devices to the Largest Mobile Operator in India

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Borqs Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRQS, “Borqs”, or the “Company”), a global provider of 5G wireless solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, and innovative clean energy, with operations in the U.S., India and China, today announced that it has shipped more than US$3 million value of mobile point-of-sales (POS) devices to the largest mobile operator, one of the Fortune 500 companies, in India in December 2021.



Borqs designs the POS IoT device with key technologies to work particularly for the India market, including the latest radio bands, payment methods, etc. Borqs’s POS device has passed India’s mobile payment certifications and mobile operator certifications.

Borqs currently employs approximately 300 staff worldwide, with more than 73% in India, 7% in the US, and 20% in China and other markets. The Company believes that the India market is strategic and critical to the Company’s business. Historically the India market and the U.S. market have been contributing the majority of revenue to the Company.

India is one of the fastest growing economies in the world and offers great potential for business opportunities. Along India’s economic growth, an increasing number of people are moving up to the middle class and with rising disposable income. India's middle class is expected grow to 580 million people by 2025. Under the growing consumer spending trend in India, Borqs’s relationship with the largest India mobile operator will continue to help the Company to expand its IoT products in India.

About Borqs Technologies, Inc.

Borqs Technologies is a global leader in software and products for the IoT, providing customizable, differentiated and scalable Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions. Borqs has achieved leadership and customer recognition as an innovative end-to-end IoT solutions provider leveraging its strategic chipset partner relationships as well as its broad software and IP portfolio. Borqs’ unique strengths include its Android and Android Wear Licenses which enabled the Company to develop a software IP library covering chipset software, Android enhancements, domain specific usage and system performance optimization, suitable for large and low volume customized products. The Company is also currently in development of 5G products for phones and hotspots.

Borqs recently acquired controlling interests in a solar energy storage systems company in the U.S.

