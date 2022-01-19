Megalodon Partners With CasperLabs to Launch Dmusic, Streamlining the Music Industry With a New Type of NFT Platform

MIAMI, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Megalodon, a management consultancy firm, has partnered with CasperLabs, a leading blockchain software company for the enterprise market, to jointly launch Dmusic, a digital non-fungible token (NFT) record shop. In partnership with Haute Living, Dmusic will create more direct and valuable interactions between musicians and fans to simplify the way artists can create and offer NFTs to their supporters in a compliant way through their own channels (e.g. websites).

Dmusic will allow musicians to create and list music NFTs on the Casper Network, as well as integrate wallets and create experiences that enable new revenue models and fan participation. CasperLabs provides support for organizations building on the Casper Network, a future-proof platform for enterprises that adapts to the growing needs of businesses, without compromising on security or performance. CasperLabs and the Casper Network offer Dmusic a trusted blockchain for enterprise-grade requirements and upgradeable infrastructure that powers Dmusic's innovation.

Limited-edition music NFTs will be the first assets to be offered by Dmusic artists.

Kamal Hotchandani, CEO of Haute Living and Co-founder of Dmusic, stated:

"At Dmusic we believe that those who create music and art want innovative, trustworthy ways to share their work with the world. Building on Casper helps us forge stronger connections between artists and fans, and makes novel revenue models possible, including tiered access, direct one-to-one interactions and possibly even revenue sharing. We will help creators embrace blockchain technology so that they can participate fully in the commercialization of their work."

Dmusic is not only focusing on high-profile artists, but it will also allow independent artists to use NFT technology for fan engagement in a compliant way while fans will be able to experience an easy checkout process when acquiring their NFTs. Dmusic also provides technology for indirect tax compliance on the sale of NFTs and prioritizes the positive environmental aspects of offering digital assets.

Thomas Arnould, manager of various French artists and Co-Founder of Dmusic, stated:

"As a former manager of several award-winning artists, I believe that technology, such as NFT technology, is important for how artists engage with their fans. We at Dmusic believe that this technology gives power to not only high-profile artists, but also to independent artists, as we allow them to build a deeper connection with their fanbase through NFTs. In my view, the growth of the usage of NFTs in the music industry cannot be ignored and will continue to evolve. At Dmusic, we welcome artists who want to make use of NFTs for fan engagement in a compliant way."

CasperLabs offers Dmusic a trusted blockchain platform for high-profile musicians who want to "own their own digital record shop" and interact more directly with their fans. Powerhouse innovators in the music world expect the frictionless and simple customer experience that CasperLabs provides to high-end brands and discerning buyers seeking early access to exclusive deals and experiences.

Cliff Sarkin, Chief Operating Officer of CasperLabs, stated:

"It is no secret that other music technologies, and streaming in particular, have created more and more distance between artists and their fans, and given musicians less control over their own work. Blockchain is different. At CasperLabs, we believe that creators should have control of their IP. That is why we are working with Dmusic to create a blockchain-powered plug-in to allow musicians to create and offer their work directly to consumers as NFTs, cutting out the middleman and shifting power back to the creator."

No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice or Recommendations

This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by Dmusic or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold that security or any other security. Nothing in this release shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this release constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed in this release should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this release, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives, and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation, and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed in this release by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible corrections. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.

Dmusic is not a registered broker-dealer, funding portal, underwriter, investment bank, investment adviser or investment manager, and is not providing brokerage, investment banking or underwriting services, recommendations or investment advice to any person, and does not provide any brokerage services. Dmusic takes no part in the negotiation or execution of secondary market transactions for the purchase or sale of securities and, at no time, has possession of investor funds or securities in connection with such transactions.

About Dmusic

Dmusic is a digital NFT record shop offering high-profile and independent musicians the possibility to interact directly with fans by issuing limited-edition music NFTs through its platform. Casper offers Dmusic a trusted blockchain for enterprise-grade requirements and upgradeable infrastructure that powers Dmusic's innovation. Dmusic will list and mint music NFTs on the Casper network, integrate wallets and create experiences that are a marketer's and musician's dream. For more information, please visit: https://dmusic.io.

About CasperLabs

CasperLabs, a leading blockchain software company for the enterprise market, is re-imagining blockchain for enterprise with a future-proof solution. The company also provides development, support and advisory services for organizations building on the Casper network. Guided by open-source principles, CasperLabs is committed to supporting the next wave of blockchain adoption among businesses and providing developers with a reliable and secure framework to build private, public and hybrid blockchain applications. Its team possesses deep enterprise technology experience with a cumulative 100 years of enterprise experience, hailing from organizations including Google, Adobe, AWS, Dropbox and Microsoft. To learn more, visit https://casperlabs.io.

About Haute Living

Haute Living is a premier luxury lifestyle publication and media conglomerate comprising a collection of print, web and social outlets. Through the collaboration of in-house print, online and events departments, Haute Living is able to strategically maximize editorial content and expand its global presence in digital markets and beyond in key cities throughout the U.S. and abroad. For more information, please visit: https://hauteliving.com.

About Megalodon

Megalodon is a boutique management consultancy firm. The firm is specialized in consultancy services focusing on fintech, including payment systems, digital assets, NFTs, (digital) securities. For more information, please visit: https://megalodon.ae.

Media contact: marketing@dmusic.io

