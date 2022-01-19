EquityNet Partners with IRA Platform Rocket Dollar

Salt Lake City, UT, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EquityNet, the pioneer of business crowdfunding, is announcing a new strategic partnership with Rocket Dollar, the fastest growing self-directed IRA platform for investing in alternative assets. Enjoying the tax advantages of IRA accounts, Rocket Dollar allows account holders to invest in alternative assets outside of stocks and bonds such as real estate, private equity, startups, cryptocurrency, and more.

According to Judd Hollas, founder and CEO of EquityNet, “We are enthusiastic about our new partnership with Rocket Dollar, a category leader with over $350 million in customer assets. Rocket Dollar has built a fundamentally powerful and flexible alternative investment IRA and Solo 401(k) platform enabling account holders to tap into investment opportunities on crowdfunding platforms such as EquityNet.”

Thomas Young, Co-founder and VP Marketing of Rocket Dollar, stated, “We are pleased to partner with EquityNet and to offer our account holders access to EquityNet’s quality businesses and private investment offerings. As one of the largest and most diverse crowdfunding platforms, EquityNet will provide our customers access to thousands of investment opportunities and will enable EquityNet investors to readily create self-directed IRAs with Rocket Dollar.”

Since its founding in 2005, thousands of privately-held companies and accredited investors have joined the EquityNet community to generate over $600 million in funding. The multi-patented EquityNet platform features over 10,000 listed companies covering all business maturities and industry sectors. Entrepreneurs can engage individual investors, angel groups, and venture capital funds on EquityNet to obtain the capital they need. Investors can check out any of the thousands of companies listed on EquityNet to find those that interest them.

Rocket Dollar provides self-directed retirement accounts to individuals who want to use their retirement savings to invest in any alternative asset allowed by the IRS such as real estate, crypto, startups, lending, and more, without losing any IRA tax benefits. With customers in all 50 states, Rocket Dollar’s platform makes investing fast, simple, and safe.