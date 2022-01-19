Jupiter Adds New Metrics for Extreme Cold and Local Water Stress to ClimateScore Global Analytics Platform

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jupiter , the leading provider of predictive data and analytics for climate risk and resilience, today announced the most recent enhancements to ClimateScore Global™, the company’s flagship climate risk analytics tool that provides physical risk assessment for any point on the land surface of the planet through the year 2100. The new metrics predict future physical risk from extreme cold and local water stress, alongside existing analytics covering flooding, extreme precipitation, extreme heat, high wind, drought, wildfire, and hail.

With the addition of three new peril metrics, ClimateScore Global now includes 41 peril metrics. The new metrics allow customers to understand:

Extreme cold: analytics now feature the annual number of days below 0°C and below -10°C, enabling users to predict dangerous temperatures affecting utilities, agriculture, and other essential industries.





Local water stress, quantifying the ratio of water demand to water supply over time, is released at a moment where increasing competition for water among residential, industrial, and agricultural uses is projected to be a major source of financial loss for exposed firms and governments.



Users can access precisely how these metrics, and the quantified uncertainty around them, are expected to change over time for multiple emissions scenarios. These metrics are also put in context via Jupiter's transparent climate scores and benchmarks.

“These new scientifically based analytics help our customers understand the impacts of climate change on their societies, businesses, assets, portfolios and supply chains. Jupiter continues to accelerate in filling the gap between academia and industry through our world class combination of climate science, technology, and services for analyzing risk,” said Josh Hacker, Jupiter’s Chief Scientist.

“The impact of climate pollution continues to worsen and become more self-evident. The drought conditions across the American west and the unprecedented shutdown of I-95 in Virginia due to winter storm conditions are the latest unneeded wake-up call,” said Rich Sorkin, CEO of Jupiter. “Public sector entities, large asset owners, and financial firms of all kinds must understand the impacts of climate pollution to adapt their operations, infrastructure, portfolios and policies. These enhancements to Jupiter’s flagship platform continue to deliver the world’s most comprehensive view of future climate-related risk.”

