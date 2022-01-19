FFPC Collaborates with GlobalMedic to Bolster Emergency Response and Save Lives

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food For The Poor Canada (FFPC) is grateful for its new partnership with GlobalMedic, a Canadian emergency response organization devoted to providing life-saving humanitarian aid globally since 2002. Following the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that devastated Haiti on August 14, 2021, FFPC reached out to GlobalMedic; the two organizations soon began discussing their shared interest in responding to the disaster. GlobalMedic’s access to a high volume of emergency kits, medical supplies, and food has allowed FFPC to ship three containers of goods to meet the immediate needs of Haitians.



GlobalMedic, much like FFPC, was founded with a vision to support vulnerable populations around the world. While addressing the immediate needs of Haitians was the greatest priority when the partnership between the two organizations was formed, the common goal of changing and saving lives in vulnerable communities made it evident that this partnership had long-term possibilities.

“We are proud to partner with Food For The Poor Canada. Their teams are reaching vulnerable families in need and we are grateful to be able to supply lifesaving humanitarian aid items. Together, we are helping families in dire need of assistance,” said Rahul Singh, Executive Director of Global Medic.

GlobalMedic provided FFPC with 1,152,000 PPE masks on September 22, 2021, marking FFPC’s first shipment with GlobalMedic. FFPC promptly shipped the container of masks to Haiti to protect vulnerable Haitians and frontline healthcare workers in hospitals and clinics.

While Haiti was still reeling from the devastation caused by the earthquake, Bishop Oge Beauvoir, the Executive Director of Food For The Poor Haiti, pleaded on behalf of all Haitians: “We need medicines, hygiene items, we need tents, we need water. As usual, we count on you to come and help.” GlobalMedic and FFPC quickly responded to meet the critical needs identified by Bishop Oge. The shipment included 640 food kits (each food kit provides a family of 6 with food for up to one month), 1,080 family emergency kits, 1,080 solar lights, and 2.45 million water purification tablets. This shipment of emergency supplies was followed by a container of 200,000 isolation gowns for distribution to hospitals and health centres across Haiti.



Samantha Mahfood, Executive Director of FFPC, shared her utmost appreciation for the new partnership. “Because of our timely partnership with GlobalMedic, Haitian communities received impactful essential supplies when they needed it the most. FFPC is incredibly thankful for our collaboration with Rahul Singh and GlobalMedic. By working together, we are equipped to change and save even more lives in the Caribbean and Latin America.”



About Food For The Poor Canada

Food For The Poor Canada (FFPC) empowers communities in Latin America and the Caribbean through five areas of investment: food, health, housing, education, and income-generating projects.

FFPC responds to urgent needs while building community and social infrastructure. FFPC utilizes the pre-existing networks of local affiliated organizations to better sustain and grow the communities they serve. Through trusted partners, FFPC has strengthened its emergency preparedness and responds effectively to emergencies and natural disasters when they occur.

Over the last 13 years, FFPC and its donors have built 173 homes, 36 schools, as well as shipped and distributed $42,000,000 in food, educational and medical supplies to communities in LAC.

For interviews or more information, contact:

Samantha Mahfood

Executive Director

(416) 921-4008

Samantham@foodforthepoor.ca

www.foodforthepoor.ca