Breakout Brand-Building Platform, ZeBrand, Earns Coveted 2022 SXSW Finalist Selection

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZeBrand, the innovative platform built to provide modern brand solutions with a clear and simple approach, has emerged as a SXSW finalist in the Enterprise & Smart Data category for the world-renowned SXSW Pitch®. Spanning 9 categories and selected among only 45 other finalists, ZeBrand looks forward to showcasing their 3-stage holistic approach to brand building. Their method is proving to be a game-changer for startups, small businesses and entrepreneurs that, more than ever, require accessibility and control over their branding solutions.

In identifying the common pain points and challenges businesses often face in their branding journey, ZeBrand recognizes the need for a cohesive and compelling approach. From storytelling and design to pre-designed templates and downloadable assets, the company is paving the way in creating an accessible branding platform for emerging businesses. ZeBrand recognizes that every brand journey is unique and vital to success. Small businesses and entrepreneurs now have a powerful tool at their disposal - a platform that brings potential to life through removing the common barriers and capitalizing on technology, innovation, and creativity.

In speaking of their entrance as finalists into the SXSW Pitch event, ZeBrand CEO and founder Ryo Kikuchi remarks, "I am incredibly honored to be selected as a finalist at SXSW. To be able to present on the stage of my dreams and share our vision and unique approach to branding is an incredible opportunity. We look forward to what this means for the future of ZeBrand as we empower business owners and entrepreneurs across the globe."

SXSW Pitch is the marquee event of South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference & Festivals (March 11 - 20, 2022) Startups Track, where leading startups from around the world showcase some of the most impressive technology innovations to a panel of hand-picked judges and a live audience. The event will culminate with the 2022 SXSW Pitch Awards Ceremony, where winning startups from each category and a Best in Show winner will be announced and honored.

About ZeBrand

ZeBrand is a brand-building platform built to help emerging businesses brand their way to growth by generating a solid brand identity at a fraction of the cost. From storytelling & design to downloadable assets and pre-designed templates, ZeBrand helps businesses build, grow and manage their brand with ease. Recognized as a stand-out branding platform that is built to support growing businesses, ZeBrand takes the simple and seamless approach of integrating step-by-step modules, as well as effortless brand management, brand guidelines, creative asset auto-syncing and more.

