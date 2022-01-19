Jon Zucker Named President of CASPR Group

DALLAS, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environmental health technology company CASPR Group is pleased to announce Jon Zucker as its President. Zucker joined CASPR in late 2021.

Zucker's goal is to guide CASPR Group into a scalable, sustainable company as it manages increased demand for its proprietary Natural Catalytic Conversion (NCC™) technology. The company's solutions provide healthier indoor air and surface environments across industries including healthcare, education, transportation, and commercial real estate.

"Throughout my time interacting with Jon through YPO, I've seen how his vision is always ahead of the curve and five steps beyond where the market is currently," said CTO and CASPR inventor Dr. Christophe Suchy. "CASPR's next stage of growth potential becomes exponential when we bring Jon's experience to the company leadership team."

Prior to joining CASPR, Zucker founded and ran the Dialectic Group, an independent, full-service digital agency, delivering market-leading, digital transformation for high-profile brands such as Caesars Corp., MGM and Lionsgate. Zucker has held roles in the motion picture and television industry, both as a producer and talent agent at companies including United Talent Agency and Moresco Productions (Crash, Million Dollar Baby). He also managed a private equity fund for independent films.

"In the current state of the pandemic, businesses have to go beyond simple episodic air purification to survive. CASPR's technology is essentially preventive medicine focused on continuous wellness for indoor air and surfaces," Zucker said. "I am excited to lead the company into the next phase of growth and continue the mission of providing clean air and surfaces to everyone, everywhere."

Zucker's focus goes beyond business: He grew up with an immunocompromised father. "I've seen firsthand the deleterious effects of airborne pathogens and what they can do. For me, the CASPR mission is also a personal one," Zucker added.

Zucker was a member of the Global One Chapter of Young Presidents' Organization (YPO) and served on the board of the Technology, Entrepreneurship and Innovation YPO Network. He is also a member of the advisory board for Two Bit Circus and is a graduate of George Washington University Law School.

About CASPR Group

CASPR (Continuous Air & Surface Pathogen Reduction) Group is a health-tech company on a mission to make the world indoors a better place. As the leader in smart environmental indoor technology, our solutions work to ensure the air we breathe is the healthiest it can be, living out our well-being and enhancing our performance in the process. Our award-winning, patent-pending NCC™ technology proactively and continuously disinfects indoor air and surfaces at the molecular level. Our innovative and proprietary products are low-maintenance, completely automated, and do not depend on pathogens "cycling" through filters to be effective. With CASPR: live, breathe, and work with safer air and surfaces around the clock. To learn more, visit www.casprtech.com.

CONTACT:

Sara Burgos

sburgos@sunwestpr.com

469-221-1820 (o)

786-282-8549 (c)

Related Images











Image 1: Jon Zucker





Innovative leader Jon Zucker named president for CASPR Group.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment