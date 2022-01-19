Story Collaborative and InSync Training, recognized for prestigious web design.

Fredericksburg, VA, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Web Excellence Awards, a leading international interactive web awards competition, has announced the 5th Web Excellence Awards winners to highlight this year's "best of the best" in web design and development.

Story Collaborative’s web design of WWW.INSYNCTRAINING.COM was recognized with the excellence award for Professional Services. As the original leader in the field of virtual training for more than 20 years, InSync Training has continued to pioneer the virtual training field and the new website highlights their fresh research that informs the future of virtual training for corporations globally.

The website features an interactive certification gallery, substantial subject matter knowledge, and virtual learning events. It is built on a software framework ready for search engine optimization that automates tracking and prospect nurturing.

“Every website that we develop is a collaborative effort between our outsourced growth team and an organization that wants to share its story more effectively. InSync Training put their focused energy into our collaborative process to help produce a website that showcases their leadership role in the Learning and Development industry. “

The annual international competition saw over 900 entries worldwide, including 45 US States and 30 countries including Australia, Canada, France, UK, Germany, Italy, Austria, Bulgaria and Turkey, etc.

An international panel of industry professionals with diverse backgrounds evaluated categories ranging from online advertising to mobile applications. The 2022 winning entries showcase the industry's best interactive media solutions, including websites, mobile applications, print media, interactive displays, online advertising, video, email and more.

The Web Excellence Awards primarily aims to acknowledge and promote creative ideas, business models and innovative technologies on the web. The winners of the excellence awards are chosen from six categories. These winners, through their work and innovative approach, inspire millions to think outside of the box. To learn more about this award visit https://www.story-collaborative.com/award-winning-work.

About Story Collaborative

Story Collaborative is an outsourced growth team that partners with companies and nonprofits to create a strategic brand position that is delivered through state-of-the-art smart websites with an online journey that helps their prospects make better decisions while supporting effective marketing, sales and customer service.







Attachment