Total Expert Appoints Chad Gaydos as President to Scale Business Operations and Accelerate Growth

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Expert, the customer experience platform purpose-built for modern financial institutions, today announced it has hired Chad Gaydos as the company’s president. Gaydos will focus on scaling and enabling business operations, and executing on a plan that supports Total Expert’s impressive growth trajectory.

In the role, Gaydos will lead strategy and execution for the day-to-day operations of the company, with all functional lines and their executive leaders reporting to him. Gaydos will report directly to Founder and CEO Joe Welu.

Gaydos joins from Talkdesk, a global SaaS leader in the contact center industry, where he was COO for the past two years. Chad was instrumental in building out the executive team at Talkdesk, and key to the company’s recent disruptive growth. Gaydos brings two decades of executive leadership from Skillsoft, the world’s largest corporate learning software provider, and SAP, the largest global enterprise application software company. At Skillsoft, he served as CRO and COO, leading all aspects of go-to-market in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC). In his role as COO for SAP’s Regulated Industries business, Gaydos led the strategy, operations, revenue performance, customer relationships, and total customer satisfaction in federal, state, and local government, utilities, and healthcare markets throughout the United States.



“As we enter a new year, Total Expert enters a new phase of growth. That’s why I’m beyond excited to welcome Chad Gaydos as our president. Chad is absolutely the right person for this critical job and has an incredible record of leading category-defining, high-growth companies at global scale to even greater success,” said Welu. “He shares my passion for helping customers win through innovation and digital transformation. As the financial services industry continues to modernize, Total Expert is fortunate to be a key technology partner to many of the companies leading the pack. I’m confident that Chad’s unmatched drive for customer excellence, combined with his deep experience scaling businesses for growth will unlock our next level and continue to create tremendous value for our customers.”

Modern financial brands are all seeking to build lifelong relationships with customers by delivering better outcomes at every stage of their financial journey. These organizations have an immense amount of customer data at their fingertips, but often lack the tools to act on it and improve the customer journey. By combining customer intelligence with CRM and marketing automation, Total Expert enables banks and lenders to easily transform customer data into valuable insights, then use automation to take action through higher quality engagement across the customer lifecycle. The result is a data-driven but human-first approach for educating, engaging, and advising customers on the right products and services at the right time in their life.



“I am thrilled to join Total Expert as president and to bring even greater focus on delivering value for our customers, partners, and employees. The financial services industry is changing at light-speed due to growing consumer expectations and preferences accelerated by the pandemic, and external forces such as regulations and rates,” commented Gaydos. “Total Expert is an innovative, high-value partner for modern banks and lenders, filling the gaps in the customer lifecycle so that they can authentically connect and create customers for life. I look forward to digging in and building on Total Expert’s current momentum—aligning the company to a customer-driven growth strategy and continuing to create an inspiring place to work.”



This announcement comes on the heels of significant growth and momentum for Total Expert. The company achieved a 4x increase in revenue over the last three years and now serves more than 175 financial institutions, including 15 of the top 25 US banks and lenders. Total Expert recently was named Leader in multiple G2 reports, was recognized as the No. 1 CRM platform by STRATMOR Group, and earned top spots on the lists of the 2021 Inc. 5000 and the 2021 HousingWire Tech100.



About Total Expert