Rogers 5G Expands to 8 New Communities Across Eastern Ontario

Canada’s largest and most reliable1 5G network now reaches Carleton Place, Cobourg, Kingston, Lindsay, Perth, Peterborough, Picton and Port Hope

$300M public-private partnership delivering better reliable wireless connectivity for residents and businesses

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications, together with the Eastern Ontario Regional Network (EORN), announced today it has extended its 5G network to reach more residents and businesses across eight new cities and towns throughout Eastern Ontario. Rogers 5G is now available in the following areas:

Carleton Place

Cobourg

Kingston

Lindsay

Perth

Peterborough

Picton

Port Hope

“Strong, reliable connectivity plays a critical role in Canadians’ daily lives, and Rogers is proud to bring next-generation wireless service to communities across Eastern Ontario,” said Ted Woodhead, President, Eastern Ontario, Rogers Communications. “We are committed to investing in our networks and working with government partners to continue delivering world-class technology that will drive innovation and prosperity across the region.”

Today’s network expansion is part of a $300 million partnership between Rogers, the Government of Canada, the Province of Ontario, and EORN to bridge the digital divide and bring reliable wireless connectivity across Eastern Ontario. Through this partnership Rogers will deliver mobile connectivity to 113 municipalities and Indigenous communities in Eastern Ontario by building more than 300 new cellular towers and upgrading over 300 pre-existing sites by 2025.

“We congratulate Rogers Communications for completing the first step in improving the reach and quality of cellular coverage across eastern Ontario through the EORN Cell Gap Project,” said J. Murray Jones, Chair, Eastern Ontario Regional Network. “Using the latest technologies available, upgrades to the Rogers network in these communities will help support economic growth and improved quality of life. We also appreciate the support of our federal, provincial and municipal partners in helping us close the gap in mobile services.”

“Access to a fast and reliable wireless service is not a luxury – it’s increasingly become a necessity for families and businesses,” said Mark Gerretsen, Parliamentary Secretary to the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities. “Through the investments our Government is making in Eastern Ontario, residents across eight additional communities will now benefit from enhanced service that will enable them to take full advantage of the possibilities 5G offers.”

“Under Premier Ford’s leadership, our government is working with service providers, the federal government and municipal groups to ensure families, businesses, and municipalities across the province have the necessary and reliable digital infrastructure they need to compete in the global market,” said the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure. “By investing in next-generation technology, we’re stimulating regional economic growth, creating jobs, and ensuring families and businesses in Eastern Ontario have access to the wireless service they need to thrive and prosper. The exceptional work Rogers Communications is doing to ensure Ontarians are connected to reliable wireless service will go a long way in supporting long-term growth and fostering more accessible, competitive and resilient communities.”

As part of an additional $140 million investment related to this project, Rogers recently announced it will expand its network of fibre-to-the home technology in Eastern Ontario, servicing more than 20,000 homes and businesses in Quinte West, Belleville and Prince Edward County.

This work is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to expand service and improve connectivity for underserved communities, including more rural and remote regions in Ontario. Since January 2020, Rogers has enhanced its wireless networks across more than 200 Ontario communities and delivered fixed broadband network upgrades to nearly 100 communities across the province.

These investments make an impact. A PwC study commissioned by the company indicates that in 2020, Rogers investments and operations resulted in a total economic footprint in Ontario of $15.2 billion of output, including over 45,800 full-time jobs generated and supported.

Rogers Award-Winning National Network

Rogers was awarded the best wireless network in Canada for the third year in a row by umlaut 1 .





. The company has won five awards for its 5G network from Opensignal, ranking number one in Canada across five categories, including for 5G Reach, 5G Availability, 5G Voice App Experience, 5G Games Experience and tied first for 5G Upload Speed 2 .





. For the sixth quarter in a row, Rogers was ranked Canada’s most consistent national wireless network and broadband provider by Ookla® 3.



Rogers is Leading the Way for 5G in Canada

Rogers has now proudly connected more than 1,500 urban and rural communities to Rogers 5G across Canada.





Rogers has invested over $30 billion over the past 35 years to build Canada’s most reliable wireless network 1 .





. Recently, Rogers invested $3.3 billion in 3500 MHz band spectrum, covering 99.4% of the Canadian population, to enhance and accelerate the expansion of Rogers 5G. This investment in Canada’s future positions the company as the largest single investor in 5G spectrum in the country across rural, suburban and urban markets.



About Rogers:

Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, sports, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI).

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5b2c8a2c-c2a1-4c3e-95c3-6f4e1904fc55

1 Rogers was ranked first in the umlaut Mobile Data Performance audit of Canada in Q2, 2021. Rogers achieved Best In Test in the umlaut Mobile Network Benchmark Canada for 2021. Visit https://www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/canada. Largest based on total square kilometers of Rogers 5G coverage compared to published coverage of other national networks.

2 Opensignal Awards – Canada: 5G Experience Report August 2021, based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period April 1 – June 29, 2021 © 2021 Opensignal Limited.

3 Ookla® Speedtest Intelligence® data for Q3 2021 https://www.speedtest.net/global-index/canada?fixed#market-analysis



