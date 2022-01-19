ZGNX Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP Investigating Acquisition of Zogenix by UCB

MONSEY, N.Y., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating whether the directors of Zogenix, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZGNX) (“Zogenix”) acted in the best interests of ZGNX shareholders in approving the proposed acquisition of Zogenix by UCB, a global biopharmaceutical company.



Why is there an investigation?

On January 19, 2022, UCB announced that it plans to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Zogenix for $26.00 per share in cash, plus a milestone-based contingent value right for a potential additional cash payment of $2.00 per share. The deal has already been approved by the board of directors of both companies.

Our investigation concerns whether Zogenix’s board acted in the best interests of ZGNX shareholders in approving the acquisition by UCB, including whether the acquisition price adequately compensates ZGNX shareholders, and whether all information regarding approval of the transaction has been fully disclosed.

In particular, according to an analysis of Wall Street ZGNX price targets in the last 90 days published on SeekingAlpha, the 11 analysts rating ZGNX have an average price target of $38 per share, with a high price target of $62 per share.

