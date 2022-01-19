Marel: 2021 results published on 2 February, virtual investor meeting on 3 February 2022

English Icelandic

Marel hf. will publish its 2021 consolidated financial statements after market closing on 2 February 2022.



Earnings conference call and webcast

On Thursday 3 February 2022, at 8:30 am GMT (9:30 am CET), Marel will host a virtual investor meeting where CEO Arni Oddur Thordarson and CFO Linda Jonsdottir will give an overview of the financial results and operational highlights in the fourth quarter and for the full year.

The meeting is webcast live on www.marel.com/webcast and a recording is available after the meeting on www.marel.com/ir .

Members of the investment community can also join the meeting through a conference call by dialing:

IS: +354 800 7437 (PIN 79477837#)

NL: +31 10 712 9162

UK: +44 33 3300 9030

US: +1 646 722 4957

Financial calendar

AGM – 16 March 2022

Q1 2022 – 27 April 2022

Q2 2022 – 27 July 2022

Q3 2022 – 2 November 2022

Q4 2022 – 8 February 2023

AGM – 22 March 2023

Investor relations

For further information, please contact Marel Investor Relations via email ir@marel.com or tel. +354 563 8001.

About Marel

Marel (NASDAQ: MAREL; AEX: MAREL) is a leading global provider of advanced food processing equipment, systems, software and services to the poultry, meat and fish industries. Marel has around 7,000 employees in over 30 countries. In 2020, Marel delivered EUR 1.2 billion in revenues, and invests around 6% of revenues in innovation annually. By continuously transforming food processing, Marel enables its customers to increase yield and throughput, ensure food safety and improve sustainability in food production. Marel was listed on Nasdaq Iceland in 1992 and dual-listed on Euronext Amsterdam in 2019.