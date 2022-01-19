COWAY INNOVATIONS THAT WILL ENERGIZE YOU THIS WINTER

Seoul, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air quality in the home has a tremendous impact on our lives – from how we sleep and feel during the day to our energy levels, our cognitive performance and the health of our families. Over the last years, UK consumers have become increasingly aware of the importance of air circulation and the impact of air quality on their wellbeing and quality of life, especially because, for many, working from home has become the new standard.

Indoor Air Pollution is Serious and Often Invisible: the Smaller the Pollution Particles Are, the More of a Threat they Pose to the Body

Everyday things like cooking, cleaning or living with pets can increase harmful contaminants in the air. This combined with negative influences like outdoor air pollution, mould and pollen, can lead to health issues including respiratory infections, allergies and asthma symptoms. Did you know the smaller the pollution particles are, the more harmful they are to the body, lungs and brain? The solution? Circulation and air purification! But how can one ventilate when the winter cold forces us to turn up the heating while keeping the windows and doors closed?

Over the past three decades, Coway, "The Best Life Solution Company", is a Korean environmental home appliances company that has been the leader in air purification. With decades of research, Coway has developed the industry leading HyperCaptive™ Air Filtration System. The system consists of a layer of multiple filters, removing up to an unprecedented 99.999%, down to as small as 0.01 microns - smaller than most viruses and bacteria1. The Filtration system is applied to a wide range of Coway Airmega air purifiers including the revolutionary Airmega Jet, the iconic Airmega Mighty and the Airmega 150 with the most convenient filter management where consumers can literally pull out the pre-filter without opening the product cover for cleaning. The air purifier with aerodynamic technology pulls the air quickly and quietly, which means the air will go in and out of the air purifier multiple times per hour, allowing users to keep their homes and offices free from odours, dust, hair, mould, bacteria, germs and viruses.

The Airmega Air Purifier is Smart and Great to Look at

Real-time monitoring displayed intuitively on the purifier helps users to monitor the indoor air quality instantly. The smart auto mode automatically switches fan speed by analysing surrounding air quality. With the mobile IoCare app, users can monitor the indoor air quality and activate the air purifier remotely. Winning the world’s most prestigious design awards including Reddot, iF Design and IDEA awards, Airmega combines performance and technology with great looks that make the purifier and its luxury design a talking piece in any room.

Helping People Live Happier, Healthier Lives

Airmega, along with other innovative series 'Smart Sleep Solution', 'Noble Collection' and 'Icon’, are the innovative products Coway presented at CES (January 5-8, 2022) in Las Vegas. CES is the world’s most influential annual tech trade show where exhibitors unveil their latest innovations to the public. Under the theme We innovate for your better life, Coway shares its vision for homes of the future and how next-generation technologies add more convenience to our everyday lives.

“Connecting innovation to how we live is really a great opportunity for us. Being able to share our smart home innovations, we can show how we’re continuing to revolutionize products that transform the home and empower people to take personal responsibility for their wellbeing.” said Rodney Ryu, the Managing Director of Coway Europe B.V.

In The Forefront of Design Excellence

Coway has been a pioneer and a global leader of the Indoor Air Quality market with the world's top-tier R&D and production capabilities. Coway has Asia’s largest air, water and life care R&D, holding over 4,200 intellectual properties and patents. The Design Center under the philosophy ‘Design Delight’ creates leading designs that are acknowledged by the world’s most prestigious awards. Coway has received Red Dot Awards for 15 consecutive years and iF Design Awards for 14 consecutive years and strives to create the innovations that differentiate and make Coway stand out as the instigator amongst innovators.

The company used the CES event as an opportunity to share its latest innovation with technology leaders from various industries. Further, in the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic, consumers are looking to bring more balance, health, happiness and sustainability into their lives. The rising importance of healthy, hygienic, and safe surroundings reveals consumers’ demand for Coway’s innovative solutions.

About Airmega

Airmega brand is the face of Coway air purifier and represents true innovation. All Airmega air purifiers have the HyperCaptiveTM Air Filtration System and are designed to be intuitive, easy to control and constantly monitoring its setting to optimize air quality to control for better wellbeing indoors. The Airmega 150 is a triple international design award winning model for small spaces with a game-changing easy filter maintenance. The Airmega 300S is a dual powered model with smart functions and mobile connectivity making it perfect for medium to large spaces. Airmega Hue & Healing supports comfortable sleeping while keeping optimal air humidity and cleanliness. Airmega air purifiers have iconic models that cover medium to large spaces that have been extensively recognized by third party organizations. Airmega Jet, with the revolutionary MegaJet™ technology, is ranked 1st by Testfakta, a prestigious Swedish electronics-testing lab. The extraordinary Airmega Mighty (AP-1512HH) with the ionizer ranked as the overall top pick out of over 47 competing models by the Wirecutter of the New York Times for seven consecutive years and counting.

¹ Coway air purifiers have been proven to trap dust, pollen, dander, viruses and bacteria in the air based on KCL (Korea Conformity Laboratories) testing. They have been tested in a 30㎥ size chamber according to the Korea Air Cleaning Association standard (SPS-KACA 002-132:2018 Modified) to measure the 0.01㎛ size of particle removal rate. These have been tested on maximum fan speed in normal room temperature and humidity conditions. The performance may vary in the actual living environment of customers. Applied to all products except the humidifying air purifier Hue & Healing.

About Coway Co., Ltd.

Coway, “The Best Life Solution Company," was established in Korea in 1989. Since its foundation, it remains as a leader in the sector with over 6,800 staff, the largest R&D centre in Asia, 4,200 intellectual property and patents. Pioneering industry-leading air purifiers in the European market since the 2000s, the company chose to settle its European headquarters in Amstelveen (NL) in 2021. Through its home health expertise, award-winning products, unrivaled market share and customer satisfaction, Coway has achieved global brand recognition. Its mission is to make people's lives healthier, comfortable, more hygienic and safer. As a leader in the environmental home appliances industry, Coway is in the forefront of R&D, engineering, design and customer service carrying innovative home appliances such as water purifiers, air purifiers, bidets, and mattresses. Coway continues to innovate with its Airmega air purifiers lineup that includes the award-winning CES-exhibited products Airmega Jet (AP-1220B), Airmega Mighty (AP-1512HH), and Airmega 150 (AP-1019C). These outstanding products have attained international recognition for its advanced performance and innovative design and specifications. Based on the business success in Korea, Coway is driving international business with localized products in over 60 countries with regional headquarters in 8 countries. In Europe, Coway’s next step will be the launch of the much anticipated Under-the-Sink (UTS) water purifiers that carry world-class purification technology and are ideal for European lifestyle and environment. For more information, please visit http://www.coway.com/ or http://newsroom.coway.com.

