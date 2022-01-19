All-Electric Boat With Solar Charging Introduced at St. Petersburg Boat Show

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ULTRA-YACHT announced today that it would introduce the first ever All-Electric Duffy Boat that features a Solar Charging option at the St. Petersburg Power and Sailboat Show. ULTRA-YACHT is introducing the Duffy Bayshore 18, a Zero-Emission, ultra-quiet, low maintenance boat that now has the added benefit of being able to top off the batteries using power from the sun.

The Bayshore can comfortably transport up to nine people and operate at cruising speed for up to 12 hours. The vessel is 18' long with a beam of 7'10" and has a top speed of about 6 MPH. The Duffy Bayshore offered at the St. Pete Boat Show, was built by the Duffy Electric Boat Company in California, with the final assembly and the installation of the solar charging option completed in Florida by ULTRA-YACHT. Introduced at the show for $59,596, the Duffy Bayshore offers an affordable and low maintenance alternative to traditional combustion engine boats.

ULTRA-YACHT Founder and CEO Ed Kolodzieski commented, "The Duffy Electric Boat Company has been making the first and finest electric boats right here in the USA for over 50 years. Starting today, we are able to offer a great Duffy boat that has been enhanced with a Solar Charging option for a carefree full day on the water." Kolodzieski further commented, "A Duffy is an outstanding way to explore the natural beauty of Florida's Intracoastal Waterway, bays, lakes and rivers while producing Zero-Emissions. It is great to relax and have fun at five miles per hour without ever stopping for gas."

About Duffy Electric Boats

When Marshall "Duffy" Duffield placed the motor from a secondhand golf cart into the hull of a beat-up motorboat more than 50 years ago, he never dreamed about the idea of launching the prototype for the Duffy boat. Now recognized worldwide as the finest electric-powered watercraft available, Duffy boats are built with the finest marine quality materials.

Designed to outmaneuver all other electric boats, Duffy electric boats are built in Adelanto, CA. Duffy boats meet the highest quality control standards for withstanding the rigors of a saltwater environment.

Duffy's "Plug and Play" technology makes all electric boat models that are the most reliable to operate. Duffy's advanced DC motors (only one moving part) and composite weedless propellers are warrantied for the life of the original owner.

About ULTRA-YACHT

Florida Yacht Adventures, LLC was founded in 2013 by Ed and Terry Kolodzieski, as a small yacht chartering business based on Longboat Key. In 2019, the company rebranded as ULTRA-YACHT and expanded their operations. Today ULTRA-YACHT has a fleet of vessels offering private luxury charters and operates a retail Marine Lifestyle store on Longboat Key, Florida.

ULTRA-YACHT is also the authorized reseller for Duffy Electric Boats and can be found at www.ULTRA-DUFFY.com. ULTRA-YACHT provides the convenience of on-line shopping that is complimented with an in-store multi-media experience and on-the-water demonstrations.

ULTRA-YACHT has a passion for protecting our precious marine environment and being good stewards of the space we share with our communities and nature. Today's announcement is a small step forward in the field of responsible and economical boating.

Contact

Emily Pacula

Marketing Director

ULTRA-HOLDINGS, LLC

Emily@ULTRA-HOLDINGS.com

+1-941-323-6677

Ed Kolodzieski

Chief Executive Officer

EdK@ULTRA-YACHT.com

+1-941-730-5440

www.ULTRA-DUFFY.com www.ULTRA-YACHT.com







