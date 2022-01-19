TRU and Creative Energy partner to bring campus sustainability

KAMLOOPS, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thompson Rivers University (TRU), a public academic and research university established in 1970, and Creative Energy, a leader in innovative district energy solutions, announce a new partnership to design, build, own, and operate an on-campus district energy system for TRU’s main campus in Kamloops, British Columbia.



The system is expected to offset over 100,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions over 30 years, the equivalent to planting a 4,000-acre forest, approximately 16 times the size of TRU’s Kamloops campus.

“This project is integral to TRU’s commitment to achieve carbon neutrality,” said Brett Fairbairn, TRU president and vice-chancellor. “Partnering with Creative Energy, an experienced operator of district energy systems in British Columbia, is an excellent step to reaching this ambitious goal.”

The new district energy project will tailor the design and delivery of clean energy to seamlessly integrate with existing campus buildings. Low-carbon energy will be provided by a two-stage air source and water source heat pump system, powered by renewable electricity from BC Hydro. Taking inspiration from TRU’s academic operations, the design will also include a “living lab” to provide students a glimpse into state-of-the-art energy technology in action.

Once connected to the district energy system’s low-carbon energy heat source, each building will have its existing natural-gas boilers decommissioned.

“Higher education institutions across North America have an opportunity to meaningfully respond to the realities of climate change,” said Krishnan Iyer, Creative Energy president and CEO. “We’re delighted to partner with TRU to renew their energy infrastructure, introduce district energy to the next generation of leaders and significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Using innovative systems designed to match the existing campus buildings and surrounding environment, TRU’s Kamloops campus will continue to be a comfortable learning environment for both faculty and students for many years to come.”

“BC Hydro is proud to partner with Creative Energy and Thompson Rivers University on this project, and I commend them for taking such substantial actions to reduce carbon emissions on campus,” says Keith Anderson, BC Hydro vice president, customer service. “This project is a perfect example of the role BC Hydro will increasingly play in helping to reduce our province’s greenhouse gas emissions while providing power to new, innovative technology solutions.”

As a regulated public utility, Creative Energy will seek approval for the project from the BC Utilities Commission. The district energy system at TRU will be completed in phases, with the first phase energized by 2024 and offsetting 95% of carbon emissions from the connected buildings.

Plans are already underway to extend the benefits of low-carbon district energy to the City of Kamloops and beyond.

About TRU:

TRU is a comprehensive, learner-centred, environmentally responsible institution that serves its regional, national, and international learners and their communities through high quality and flexible education, training, research and scholarship. Increasing sustainability has been one of five strategic priorities established by TRU since 2014. As part of this commitment, the university prioritizes sustainability initiatives that mutually benefit the university and the communities it serves. In 2016, TRU was recognized by the global Sustainability Tracking, Assessment and Rating System (STARS) with a platinum status in environmental sustainability.

About Creative Energy:

Based in Vancouver, Creative Energy operates one of the largest district energy systems in North America, maintaining a 99.99% reliability record for over 50 years. Creative Energy is committed to facilitating significant reductions in the GHG emissions of the cities where they operate. With a mission to decarbonize the built environment, they are currently developing several new low-carbon district energy projects in Canada and the United States. In Vancouver, Creative Energy is undertaking a significant redevelopment of their original downtown Vancouver plant, one of the largest fuel switch projects in North America.

