Spectra Logic StorCycle Software Named a Finalist in 2021 Storage Products of the Year Awards

BOULDER, Colorado, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectra Logic, a global leader in data management and data storage solutions, today announced that Spectra’s StorCycle® Storage Lifecycle Management Software has been recognized as a finalist in the prestigious Storage Magazine and SearchStorage 2021 Product of the Year awards program. For 20 years, the data storage competition has recognized outstanding enterprise data storage products to help IT professionals make wise solution choices. Spectra StorCycle is an easy-to-use, affordable and efficient software solution built to help organizations understand, manage, use and protect their growing repositories of data.

“StorCycle simplifies storage management by automating storage workflows that have varying requirements for data usage and tiering, all while streamlining data access and data protection,” said Betsy Doughty, vice president of corporate marketing, Spectra Logic. “We are honored to be acknowledged by such highly respected media organizations as it underscores our commitment to push the boundaries of innovation to achieve results for our customers.”

Finalists in the Storage System and Application Software category solve a broad range of common data management issues. Products that were eligible for this category included SAN management, storage resource management software, third-party analytics, performance monitoring, configuration management, provisioning, data reduction and container storage.

In addition to StorCycle receiving a Finalist award in Storage Magazine and SearchStorage 2021 Products of the Year competition, Spectra Logic has been recognized by the industry this year with additional accolades including:

About StorCycle Software

StorCycle software helps global organizations solve the challenges of exponential data growth by providing a better understanding of their data, migrating data to free up primary storage, protecting against ransomware attacks, and enabling disaster recovery copies of data. StorCycle also allows tiering and protection of cloud data and boosts metadata searchability and accessibility, among other benefits. Customers can take advantage of a free 60-day trial of StorCycle to gain insight into their organizational data to determine storage capacity and cost savings. Download free StorCycle 60-day trial here.

About Spectra Logic

Spectra Logic develops a full range of Attack Hardened™ data management and data storage solutions for a multi-cloud world. Dedicated solely to data storage innovation for more than 40 years, Spectra Logic helps organizations modernize their IT infrastructures and protect and preserve their data with a broad portfolio of solutions that enable them to manage, migrate, store and preserve business data long-term, along with features to make them ransomware resilient, whether on-premises, in a single cloud, across multiple clouds, or in all locations at once. To learn more, visit www.spectralogic.com.

