Seneca business programs recognized by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs

Toronto, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twenty-three of Seneca’s business programs, including six honours bachelor of commerce degrees, have been accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP), an international body with member campuses in 60 countries.

Seneca joins an exclusive group of 11 postsecondary institutions in Canada and is the first college in Ontario to receive this distinction. Accreditation provides member schools access to exchange programs, research opportunities and a global education network through ACBSP.

“We are thrilled that Seneca has joined a very select group of Canadian postsecondary institutions that have earned ACBSP recognition,” said Jeff McCarthy, Dean, Seneca Business. “Having 23 Seneca business programs accredited globally speaks to the expertise and dedication of our faculty and sets our graduates apart from the competition when they begin their careers.”

The ACBSP accreditation includes ongoing evaluations of leadership, strategic planning, relationships with stakeholders, quality academic programs, faculty credentials and educational support.

Students play a role in setting ACBSP standards, with a focus on teaching excellence and continuous program improvement. They also benefit from broader acceptance of earned credits, credibility from employers and credential recognition from regulatory bodies.

“Seneca has shown its commitment to teaching excellence and to the process of quality improvement by participating in the accreditation process,” said ACBSP Chief Accreditation Officer Dr. Steve Parscale. “This accreditation is evidence that Seneca is committed to providing the highest quality business education for their students.”

About Seneca

Seneca is taking on the great challenges of our time – rebuilding the economy, equity and sustainability – while navigating through the pandemic safely. We’re delivering great polytechnic education that combines rigorous academics with practical training. From health care to technology, business to creative arts, community services to arts and sciences, we help students get ready to make their mark in the world. We’re #SenecaProud of our expert faculty, excellent staff and outstanding facilities. We have deep connections with industry and offer thousands of co-op and work placements to get our graduates job-ready. Full-time or part-time, in-person or online, students choose the option that suits them. Learn more: senecacollege.ca

About ACBSP

ACBSP is a leading specialized accreditation body for business education. ACBSP’s global mission is to pursue a better tomorrow by advancing and recognizing excellence in business education through continuous improvement. ACBSP’s global vision is to see every business program of quality accredited and pursuing continuous improvement. ACBSP accredits business, accounting, and business-related programs at the associate, baccalaureate, master, and doctorate degree levels. Recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) in 2001, 2011, and again in 2021, ACBSP was the first to offer specialized business accreditation at all degree levels and the first to offer certificate accreditation. ACBSP currently accredits business programs at more than 1,200 campuses in 60 countries. FAQs / Accreditation FAQs

For more information, please contact:

Caroline Grech, Associate Director, External Relations and Public Affairs

media.relations@senecacollege.ca

416.491.5050 ext. 77948

Shelby Huff, Marketing Coordinator, ACBSP

913-339-9356 – shuff@acbsp.org

Attachments