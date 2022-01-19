AB “Novaturas” financial calendar for the year 2022

AB “Novaturas” plans to publish regulated and investors related information for the year 2022 on the following dates:

15 02 2022 Revenue and clients for January period

15 03 2022 Revenue and clients for February period

15 04 2022 Revenue and clients for March period

28 04 2022 Interim consolidated financial statements for 3 months of 2022

Till 29 04 2022 Decisions of General Meeting of Shareholders

13 05 2022 Revenue and clients for April period

15 06 2022 Revenue and clients for May period

15 07 2022 Revenue and clients for June period

29 07 2022 Interim consolidated financial statements for 6 months of 2022

15 08 2022 Revenue and clients for July period

15 09 2022 Revenue and clients for August period

14 10 2022 Revenue and clients for September period

27 10 2022 Interim consolidated financial statements for 9 months of 2022

15 11 2022 Revenue and clients for October period

15 12 2022 Revenue and clients for November period

13 01 2023 Revenue and clients for December period