AB “Novaturas” financial calendar for the year 2022

AB “Novaturas” plans to publish regulated and investors related information for the year 2022 on the following dates:
|15 02 2022
|Revenue and clients for January period
|15 03 2022
|Revenue and clients for February period
|15 04 2022
|Revenue and clients for March period
|28 04 2022
|Interim consolidated financial statements for 3 months of 2022
|Till 29 04 2022
|Decisions of General Meeting of Shareholders
|13 05 2022
|Revenue and clients for April period
|15 06 2022
|Revenue and clients for May period
|15 07 2022
|Revenue and clients for June period
|29 07 2022
|Interim consolidated financial statements for 6 months of 2022
|15 08 2022
|Revenue and clients for July period
|15 09 2022
|Revenue and clients for August period
|14 10 2022
|Revenue and clients for September period
|27 10 2022
|Interim consolidated financial statements for 9 months of 2022
|15 11 2022
|Revenue and clients for October period
|15 12 2022
|Revenue and clients for November period
|13 01 2023
|Revenue and clients for December period
|08 02 2023
|Interim consolidated financial statements for 12 months of 2022
Head of Finance
Giedrius Ribakovas
giedrius.ribakovas@novaturas.lt,
+370 616 79601