AB “Novaturas” financial calendar for the year 2022

AB “Novaturas” plans to publish regulated and investors related information for the year 2022 on the following dates:

15 02 2022  Revenue and clients for January period
15 03 2022 Revenue and clients for February period
15 04 2022 Revenue and clients for March period
28 04 2022 Interim consolidated financial statements for 3 months of 2022
Till 29 04 2022 Decisions of General Meeting of Shareholders
13 05 2022 Revenue and clients for April period
15 06 2022 Revenue and clients for May period
15 07 2022 Revenue and clients for June period
29 07 2022 Interim consolidated financial statements for 6 months of 2022
15 08 2022 Revenue and clients for July period
15 09 2022 Revenue and clients for August period
14 10 2022 Revenue and clients for September period
27 10 2022 Interim consolidated financial statements for 9 months of 2022
15 11 2022 Revenue and clients for October period
15 12 2022 Revenue and clients for November period
13 01 2023 Revenue and clients for December period
08 02 2023 Interim consolidated financial statements for 12 months of 2022


Head of Finance 
Giedrius Ribakovas 
giedrius.ribakovas@novaturas.lt,  
+370 616 79601 