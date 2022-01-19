AMEC Announces 2022 International Board

LONDON, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Association for the Measurement and Evaluation of Communication (AMEC) announces its International Board of Directors for 2022. AMEC saw a record level of candidates in number and qualifications. As a result, the new Board illustrates the global profile of our membership with representation from leaders in 12 different countries around the world.



Richard Bagnall, AMEC Chair, said, "During my 25 years involvement with AMEC, and especially during the past six years while I have been the Chair, it’s been an honour to lead the association as we deliver best-practice communication evaluation education and resources. The 2022 elected Board of Directors continues to reflect the growth and diversity in our dynamic Industry and includes many thought leaders in the space. Congratulations to all those that have been successfully elected to the board, I look forward to working with you all."

Johna Burke, AMEC Global Managing Director, said, "AMEC is a volunteer-driven organisation. The 2022 board leadership is committed to best practice and support of measurement and evaluation of communication. These leaders volunteer their time and resources to promote global best practices in research, analysis, data, innovation, impact and results at the forefront of industry growth. With pleasure, I welcome our new and returning board members to the adventure that awaits in 2022."

The AMEC International Board of Directors from January 2022 are:

Richard Bagnall, Co-Managing Partner, CARMA International, UK

Barnaby Barron, Head of UK Analysis, Cision Insights, UK

Steph Bridgeman, Founder and Lead Consultant, Experienced Media Analysts, UK

James Crawford, Managing Director, PR Agency One, UK

Jose De Buerba, Head of Business Intelligence, The World Bank, US

Simon Gebauer, Chief Commercial Officer, Observer GmbH, Austria

Rayna Grudova-de Lange, CEO, DeLange Analytics, Bulgaria

Sylvie Harton, Global Head of Strategy, Intrado Digital Media, US

Raina Lazarova, Co-founder & COO, Ruepoint, Ireland

Sophia Karakeva, Communications and Marketing Executive, DataScouting, Greece

Maya Koleva, Head of Research and Insights, Commetric, Bulgaria

Philip Lynch, Insights Director, Kantar, UK

Jon Meakin, President, North America, Clarity PR, US

Claire Pimm, Director, National Resilience Communications, UK Government

Aseem Sood, CEO, Impact Research and Measurement Pvt, India

Allison Spray, Managing Director Data and Analytics, Hill + Knowlton Strategies, UK

Francois Van Dyk, Head of Operations, Ornico, South Africa

Carlos Villa, CEO, buho, Colombia

Jerry Ward, CEO, Press Data, UK

The 2022 elected Regional AMEC Chapter Directors, who serve a two-year term representing their region on the International Board of Directors, are:

Asia Pacific Chair: Aseem Sood, CEO, Impact Research and Measurement Pvt, India

European Chair: Simon Gebauer, Chief Commercial Officer, Observer GmbH, Austria

Latin America Chapter Chair: Aldo Vietri, Regional Operations Manager, GlobalNews Group, Argentina

Middle East and Africa Chair: Francois Van Dyk, Head of Operations, Ornico, South Africa

North America Chair: Nicole Moreo, Senior Vice President Analytics, Ketchum, US.

Board Directors profiles and additional information about the AMEC Directors is available here .

For more information, contact AMEC Global Managing Director, Johna Burke – johna@amecorg.com .

AMEC is the International Association for Measurement and Evaluation of Communication. It is the world’s largest media intelligence and insights professional body, representing organisations and practitioners who provide media evaluation and communication research, analysis, evaluation and insights. It is the founding organisation of the prominently accepted, adopted and applied best practice resources, including the Barcelona Principles (1.0, 2.0 and 3.0) and the Integrated Evaluation Framework.