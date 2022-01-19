FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers Is Now Offering Dry Needling Physical Therapy In Albuquerque

Albuquerque, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albuquerque, New Mexico -

New Mexico health and wellness provider, FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers Albuquerque, is now offering dry needling services for patients suffering from neuromusculoskeletal problems.

Dry needling is reminiscent of acupuncture, the traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) procedure that has been used as an alternative treatment method for thousands of years. While acupuncture procedures are designed to open up a person’s energy flow or “chi,” dry needling is intended to ease irritable muscles stimulate connective tissue, nerves, reduce pain, and treat myofascial pain syndromes. The research that supports the efficacy of dry needling indicates that the use of needles inserted into specific anatomic structures causes a localizes systemic blood flow and chemical response to reduce pain and restore normalized tissue function. Dry needling has seen a surge in popularity in recent years. The treatment gets its name from the fact that the needles used in the procedure are fine and short and don’t inject fluids into the body.

Dry needling is an invasive procedure in which a solid filament needle is inserted into the skin and muscle directly at a a specific anatomic structure, such as a myofascial trigger point. A myofascial trigger point by definition is a localized area of “hyper-irritability” in a muscle, which is related to the production and maintenance pain. The needles remain in the muscle for between 10 to 30 minutes for maximized results and may be attached to electric stimulation for even greater results.

Dry needling can be performed by a variety of medical professionals including MD, DO, Criropractors, and physical therapists after they have received specialized training in administering it. There are no special regulatory controls such as licensing or supervision requirements for those administering it. FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers recommends that those looking for dry needling procedures in Albuquerque should try to find a provider that follows all the necessary safety procedures and protocols to make the treatment safe, beneficial, and effective for its patients.

Dry needling provides relief for pain and stiffness. It may also improve flexibility and increase the joint’s range of motion. New research into the procedure is always being conducted and practice methods are evolving as new research is made avaliable. The procedure is a great match for patients who show symptoms such as neck pain, back pain, shoulder pain, tennis elbow, carpal tunnel, golfer’s elbow, tension headaches and migraines, sciatica, hamstrings strains, and calf tightness.

Patients who undergo the procedure have reported mild but completely bearable side effects such as bruising and temporary soreness. Patients can avoid the risk of contracting bloodborne illnesses, infections, and diseases or other complications such as a pnuemothorax only by choosing to receive the dry needling procedure from a well-equipped medical provider that takes all the important on-site safety precautions such as ensuring every needle used in the procedure is properly sterilized.

FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers Albuquerque also provides several other physical therapy services apart from dry needling such as telehealth, acoustic wave therapy, orthopedic rehabilitation, temporomandibular joint disorders (TMJ), auto & work injuries, chronic back pain, balance therapy, concussion management, vestibular rehabilitation, fitness & wellness, BODYQ (integrated testing program addressing movement, function, general health, vision, hearing, balance, and recovery), sports rehabilitation, nutritional health, neurological rehabilitation, foot therapy, and myofascial therapy.

FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers Albuquerque was established in 2003 by Kale and Mary Isaacson. Kale is a physical therapist and Mary is a registered nurse, both with over 30 years of experience. The center has been previously featured on television channels such as CBS, NBC, FOX, and ABC.

Readers can contact the center at the phone number (505) 292-3317 or at the email address albuquerque@fyzical.com to request an appointment. The clinic is located at 1334 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico, 87112.

